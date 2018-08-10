Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch swept the front row in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich. Kevin Harvick, neck-and-neck with Busch all season, was right behind in third.
Hamlin went 202.794 mph in Friday’s session to win a pole for the second consecutive week. The JGR veteran is winless this season while teammate Busch has six victories and Erik Jones has one.
Busch made it an all-Toyota front row for Sunday’s race with a lap at 202.731 mph. Harvick, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, went 202.100. Harvick and Busch are tied for most Cup Series victories, while Martin Truex Jr., the final member of the so-called “Big 3,” has four wins this year. He qualified his Toyota for Furniture Row Racing seventh.
Football
Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, a significant blow to the ground game.
Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener at New England on Thursday and could be seen on the sideline with ice on his knee. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.
Guice was expected to be the Redskins’ starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and fell amid reports of character concerns before being taken late in the second.
- Indianapolis Colts rookie Deon Cain will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Thursday’s preseason game at Seattle.
Cain, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, played so well at training camp it appeared he would see significant action this season.
Tennis
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals in Montreal, beating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.
The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, the American will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina or 14th-seeded Elise Mertens.
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, seeded 15th, also advanced, topping Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Barty will play the top-seeded Halep or sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia.
On the men’s side, Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off another upset, saving two match points in a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 victory over defending champion Alexander Zverev.
The 19-year-old Tsitsipas beat seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem and ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic to reach the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas will face fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson in the semifinals, trying to become the youngest to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990.
Hockey
Dylan Larkin has secured his future with the Detroit Red Wings while leaving open a potential opportunity to cash in again.
The 22-year-old center re-signed with a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He was a restricted free agent and will be unrestricted when the deal is done. Larkin led the team with a career-high 63 points and was third with 16 goals last season.
Soccer
Jose Mourinho received an instant reward for handing Paul Pogba the captaincy when the World Cup-winning midfielder paved the way for Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Leicester as the English Premier League season opened play.
After an unusual stuttering run-up that briefly gave way to jogging on the spot, Pogba rifled home the first goal from a third-minute penalty after Daniel Amartey had handled a shot from Alexis Sanchez.
