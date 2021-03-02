Briefly: Hamilton gets new ride from Mercedes

Mercedes has unveiled the car Lewis Hamilton will drive this season while trying to win an unprecedented eighth Formula One title.
The W12 car, presented Tuesday, retains the black introduced last year as part of the team’s campaign against racism and discrimination, and adds a touch of its more traditional silver.
The 36-year-old Hamilton, who signed a one-year contract extension last month, is bidding to move one title clear of Michael Schumacher. Meanwhile, Mercedes will be chasing an eighth drivers’ and constructors’ double.
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world titles — moving him level with Schumacher with a record seven for his career.
Hamilton will be teaming up with Valtteri Bottas for a fifth consecutive year. he 2021 F1 season begins this month in Bahrain.
Tennis
In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open.
Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.
Keys was playing for the first time since her first-round exit at the French Open. She missed the Australian Open after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly before she was due to fly to Melbourne on a charter flight.
Australian Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula won against Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-1 in their first-round match. Pegula came through three rounds of qualifying.
The 56th-ranked Laura Siegemund overcame a 33-place rankings gap to Elena Rybakina as she won 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5). Siegemund meets Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Also, Ons Jabeur beat Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-2.
- Andrey Rublev advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating American qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the Netherlands.
The fourth-seeded Rublev won after he was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, before breaking the American twice in the second set. It was Rublev’s first match since he was beaten by fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Rublev will play Andy Murray in the second round.
Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka’s disappointing start to the season continued as he was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karen Khachanov following a second-round exit at the Australian Open.
Soccer
Pelé received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “unforgettable day.”
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great posted the news on his social media channels along with a picture of himself receiving the shot in his right arm.
Pelé, a three-time World Cup champion, did not disclose where the dose was given, but he has been staying at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, since the pandemic hit Brazil one year ago.
- Schalke hired the relatively unknown Dimitrios Grammozis as its fifth coach of a turbulent season.
The 42-year-old Grammozis — a former midfielder with 143 Bundesliga appearances for Hamburger SV, Kaiserslautern and Cologne — signed a contract through June 2022, the Gelsenkirchen-based club said in a statement.
The German-born Greek coach takes over a team almost certainly heading for the second division. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga with just one win from 23 rounds so far. It is nine points from safety with 11 rounds remaining.