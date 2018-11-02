Justin Haley joined teammate Johnny Sauter in the four-man field for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, winning at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night for an automatic berth.
Haley raced to his third victory of the season, taking the lead with a half-lap remaining after fellow teenager Todd Gilliland ran out of gas. Haley locked up the second spot in the Nov. 16 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a week after GMS Racing teammate Sauter took the first position by winning at Martinsville Speedway.
Ben Rhodes was second, followed by playoff driver Brett Moffitt. Gilliland ended up fourth after leading a race-high 60 laps. Among the other championship contenders, Matt Crafton was ninth, Noah Gragson 10th and Grant Enfinger 12th.
Sauter had an unscheduled stop early after running over some debris and puncturing a tire en route to an 11th-place finish.
• Ryan Blaney on Friday earned the pole for the NASCAR Cup series race, going 200.505 mph at the 1½-mile Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney was ahead of Clint Bowyer's 200.230 mph lap that was the fastest of the eight contenders still alive in the playoff.
All four Stewart-Haas drivers were the top qualifiers among the championship contenders. Bowyer led the way, with teammates Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola in the second row. Kurt Busch, who was going for his third consecutive poll at Texas, qualified seventh.
Golf
Peter Uihlein birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead Friday in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas. Uihlein got to 13-under 129 at TPC Summerlin, a day after opening with a 63. Robert Streb and Whee Kim were tied for second, and Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner were another stroke back. Jordan Spieth had two late birdies in a 68 to get to 8 under in his season debut. Kim shot 65, DeChambeau, Streb and Ancer 66, and Varner 67. Rickie Fowler was 7-under after a 67.
• So Yeon Ryu shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic. Nasa Hataoka of Japan and South Koreans Jiyai Shin and In-Kyung Kim were a stroke back after rounds of 66 on Friday. Ten other players were within three shots of the lead in the 54-hole tournament at the Seta Golf Club.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic remains on course for a fifth Paris Masters title after beating Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Roger Federer. Federer advanced to their 47th career meeting by beating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4, his sixth straight win against the Japanese player.
Hockey
The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year, $30,996,000 million contract. Gourde has four goals and eight assists, tied for second on the team for points. He is also tied the team lead with three power-play goals and two game-winning goals.
