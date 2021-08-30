Briefly: Halep, Muguruza off to good starts

Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza, a pair of two-time Grand Slam champions who have had their difficulties in New York, pulled out tough two-set victories on Monday in the opening round of the U.S. Open.
Halep, who had consecutive first-round exits in the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens, held off Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Muguruza, the No. 9 seed, advanced with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Donna Vekic.
Those were two of the earliest victories as the tournament welcomed back spectators after being playing last year without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grounds were packed throughout the day and figured to be again at night when defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka played her first-round match.
On the men’s side, No. 11 seed Diego Schwartzman rolled into the second round by beating Ricardas Berankis in straight sets.
Hockey
Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary.
The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Switzerland.
- The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year, $4.35 million deal.
Tolvanen, 22, just finished his first full NHL season. He scored 22 points in 40 games, and his 11 goals ranked fourth on the Predators as the most by a Nashville rookie since Filip Forsberg had 26 in 2014-15.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward also had six power-play goals, tied for the second-most among Nashville rookies all-time. His six-game point streak between March 21 and 30 tied for the second-longest among those rookies.
The native of Vihti, Finland, tied for first among NHL rookies with four game-winning goals. He tied for second in power-play goals and was third with 12 power-play points. He had three multi-point games.
Tolvanen was the 30th overall draft pick in 2017 and has played in 47 career NHL games. He became the fifth-youngest player to debut at the age of 18 years, 343 days on March 31, 2018, against Buffalo. He played for Jokerit in the KHL and played for Finland in the 2018 Winter Olympics where he had nine points in five games.
Golf
Clutch down the stretch and for six dynamic playoff holes, Patrick Cantlay put a fitting end to an epic battle with Bryson DeChambeau by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the BMW Championship on Sunday at Owings Mill, Maryland.
DeChambeau missed a 6-foot putt for 59 on Friday and missed four birdie putts to win in regulation and in the playoff Sunday. And then he missed the most important putt of the week from just inside 10 feet to extend the playoff.
Cantlay made putts from 8 feet for par, 8 feet for bogey and 20 feet for birdie on the final three holes of regulation for a 6-under 66, the last one to force a playoff at Caves Valley in the PGA Tour’s first appearance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years. He holed par putts of 6 feet and 7 feet on the 18th hole in the playoff.
The last one gave him the victory, his PGA Tour-leading third of the season and fifth overall. Not only did it move him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, the victory gave Cantlay the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Cantlay now starts the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his standing as the race concludes for the $15 million prize.
DeChambeau also closed with a 66. They finished at 27-under 261. No one has ever shot 261 on the PGA Tour and didn’t take home the trophy.
Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in third, four shots behind. Rory McIlroy closed with a 67 to finish fourth.
Soccer
Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent role with Belgium’s coaching staff until after the 2022 World Cup, its soccer federation said on Monday.
The former France striker returned to the team’s coaching staff in May after he was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18. He was also with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.
Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, was eliminated by eventual champion Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.
Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, retired from playing in December 2014. His coaching career includes stints at Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.
Group E leader Belgium resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign in Estonia on Thursday.