Briefly: Hackett to interview with Jacksonville

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said he plans to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy next week.

The Packers (13-3) have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye, so they won’t be playing when the postseason begins next week.

“I owed it to this organization, all these players, we wanted to wrap up that No. 1 seed,” Hackett said Thursday. “That was so important to do. And it’s absolutely an honor to be even considered for something like this. So we’re going to do it during the bye because we wrapped up that No. 1 seed. We’re really excited about that opportunity. I mean, it’s a dream for any football coach to even have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach.”

Hackett, 42, was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before getting fired in the middle of the 2018 season. The Jaguars reached the AFC championship game in the 2017 season.

The Jaguars (2-14) fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 and have been searching for his successor while interim coach Darrell Bevell finishes up the season.

They interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday.

The Jaguars also have requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

• Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team's defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona's practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

• Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska.

Thompson was a backup to Hudson Card for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards. Texas finished 5-7 in a season that included the program's first five-game losing streak since 1956.

The Oklahoma City native will be a graduate transfer. He announced the move on social media.

Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center.

Milwaukee had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him.

The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors.

• Sue Bird announced Friday that she will return to the Seattle Storm next season, putting off retirement for at least one more year.

The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft. The 2022 season will be Bird's 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.

Bird is technically a free agent and can't sign with Seattle until Feb. 1, but has said in the past she would only play for the Storm.

Bird averaged 10 points and 5.3 assists per game last season. She also averaged nearly 28 minutes per game, her highest total since 2017.

• Sandy Brondello was hired as New York Liberty coach on Friday, calling it an honor to join the historic WNBA franchise.

Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season. She had a 150-108 record in eight years with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year.

Golf

Long considered the biggest event in women's golf, the U.S. Women's Open now has prize money and future sites to match.

The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women's golf and challenging top prizes in women's sports.

The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.

Helping to make it possible was the USGA bringing on a presenting sponsor — Ohio-based PreMedica, a not-for-profit integrated health organization serving 28 states.

With ProMedica's backing, the U.S. Women's Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0