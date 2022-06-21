Briefly: Gronkowski announces retirement

Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, meaning he will not join Tom Brady for a third season in Tampa Bay.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and Buccaneers thanked his teammates and coaches over the years and said he's going back to “chilling out.”

“I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” Gronkowski wrote. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

The 33-year-old retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, but returned in 2020 when Brady went to the Buccaneers. The close friends teamed up to help Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl in 2021.

Gronkowski had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.

Basketball

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.

The Allen County Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner's office.

The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School before playing for the Boilermakers from 2015-2017. He averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.

Swanigan was selected as The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points. He was a unanimous pick for both Big Ten Player of the Year and the AP All-Big Ten team.

Swanigan was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings.

Golf

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago.

The increase in prize money for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is a 300 percent increase from 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses.

The Women’s PGA Champion starts Thursday at Congressional Country Club, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times. The winner will get $1.35 million.

Hockey

The Dallas Stars announced Peter DeBoer will be their new coach on Tuesday, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights.

DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was let go by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. He had been their coach for 2½ seasons after replacing Gerard Gallant, who took Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural 2017-18 season and back to the playoffs in 2019.

Dallas was in the Stanley Cup Final two summers ago with Rick Bowness as their interim head coach before he got a two-year contract that went through this season. Bowness was 89-62-26 with two playoff appearances in his nearly three seasons.

This will be the fifth head coaching job for DeBoer, who over the past 14 seasons has coached Florida (2008-11), New Jersey (2011-15), San Jose (2015-20) and Vegas. He has a 513-379-123 record in 1,015 regular-season games. His 68-55 playoff record includes the Stanley Cup Final with the Devils in 2012, and four years later with the Sharks.

DeBoer will be the fifth coach for the Stars since Jim Nill became their general manager in April 2013. DeBoer follows Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Jim Montgomery and Bowness.

Swimming

Hungary’s Kristof Milak set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Milak clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.

Milak finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.

It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milak is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.

He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Gross (twice).

