Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
The league punished Griner for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward Kayla Thornton's face with an open hand. Dallas forward Kristine Anigwe was suspended two games for instigating the initial altercation with Griner and taking an open-handed swing at her. Thornton also was suspended two games for her role in the scuffle.
Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis were suspended a game apiece for leaving the bench area during Saturday's altercation and directly engaging with the opposing team.
With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Griner and Anigwe got tangled up in the lane and a scuffle ensued. Griner had to be restrained by an official at midcourt, where she was still trying to get at Dallas players.
Olympics
Five Russian weightlifters, all of them world or European championship medalists, face doping charges which could herald a new wave of cases across a range of sports.
The International Weightlifting Federation said that evidence against the five lifters, including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov, comes from new investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency into widespread drug use in Russian sports.
IWF president Tamas Ajan said the alleged offenses occurred "some years ago" and should be seen as part of efforts to clean up weightlifting, which was responsible for dozens of doping cases at recent Olympics.
Albegov is a two-time world champion who won bronze in July in a test event for next year's Olympics in Tokyo. The others are world champion Tima Turiyeva and double European champions Oleg Chen and David Bedzhanyan, as well as Egor Klimonov, who won European championship silver in April.
Tennis
Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry for the U.S. Open's main draw.
It will be Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.
Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep.
Gauff is currently No. 140 in the WTA rankings.
Football
The Chicago Bears waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall.
Hall, who played in college at Missouri, was signed as an undrafted free agent in April but had sports hernia surgery in the spring and missed organized team activities and minicamp.
In 44 games at Missouri, Hall had 97 receptions for 2,016 yards and 16 touchdowns.
MMA
Prosecutors in Texas plan to seek the death penalty for a professional MMA fighter accused in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.
The Bell County District Attorney's Office has filed formal notice to seek the death penalty against Cedric Marks, 45, District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Marks was indicted for the slayings of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, two friends who were killed on Jan. 3 at a residence in Killeen, Texas, about 127 miles southwest of Dallas, according to investigators.
