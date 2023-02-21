Brittney Griner will be back in the WNBA this season, once again playing with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the team Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month detainment in Russia. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago and was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

Griner, who was drafted No. 1 in 2013 by the Mercury, was listed Saturday on Phoenix's roster on the WNBA website.

Since returning home from Russia, Griner has been out of the public spotlight, with the exception of appearances at the Super Bowl, the Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event in Phoenix, where she lives.

She skipped a USA Basketball training camp earlier this month, but the organization made it clear she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the U.S. again.

The WNBA has said it will address getting Griner special travel accommodations, such as charter flights, after she signed.

• The Chicago Bulls ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season on Tuesday because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.

The team said the focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing “high level basketball-related activities” and making “a full return” for next season.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.

Ball averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3% on 3-pointers over 35 games last season — his first in Chicago. He helped set up stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan and gave the Bulls an elite perimeter defender.

Chicago is 11th in the Eastern Conference at 26-33. Losers of six straight, the Bulls host Brooklyn on Friday.

Auto racing

Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin in place of the injured Lance Stroll when Formula One testing begins Thursday.

Aston Martin said Tuesday that Drugovich will start testing in the morning session Thursday in Bahrain before Stroll's teammate Fernando Alonso takes over for the afternoon. The schedule for Friday and Saturday was "to be confirmed,” the team added.

Drugovich is one of two reserve drivers at Aston Martin, along with former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Brazilian-Italian driver won the F2 title last year and drove for Aston Martin in practice at the final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi in November.

Baseball

Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals if he regains a job as a regular closer.

The left-hander, who turns 35 on Feb. 28, is guaranteed $3.75 million under the deal announced Jan. 27.

Chapman can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on games: $312,500 for 20 and for each additional five through 55. He also can earn $2.5 million based on games finished: $312,500 for 12 and for each additional four through 40.

Soccer

Spanish coach Javi Gracia got a second chance to manage in the Premier League after being hired by Leeds on Tuesday as the replacement for Racine native Jesse Marsch at the relegation-threatened team.

Gracia previously had a spell at Watford from 2018-19, keeping the team in England's top flight in back-to-back seasons before being fired after 20 months in charge.

It has taken more than two weeks for Leeds to replace Marsch, who was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in charge. Since then, the club has dropped into the relegation zone and is currently in next-to-last place.

• Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and was back at the club training ground.