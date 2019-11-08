Briefly: Green, Suzuki lead at LGPA's Japan Classic

Australian Hannah Green shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to finish the first round of the LPGA Japan Classic tied for the lead with local favorite Ai Suzuki.

Green carded five birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan, to finish one stroke ahead of six golfers including Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho.

Ko had an erratic round that featured seven birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka shot a 71 and was tied for 35th place. Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, struggled with her game and shot a 74.

Jeff Maggert used a hot new putter to take the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer, Madison’s Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie made moves to catch Scott McCarron in the PGA Tour Champions’ season standings.

Maggert shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday in perfect conditions at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead over Langer, with Miguel Angel Jimenez, Paul Goydos and Steve Flesch another shot back, and Kelly and Goosen at 66 with Lee Janzen and Scott Parel.

