Outfielder Curtis Granderson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will report to big league spring training.
The 37-year-old is a three-time AL All-Star and 15-year major league veteran. He batted .242 last year in 123 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, reaching the postseason for the eighth time.
He could see considerable playing time with the Marlins, who will begin spring training with three unclaimed outfielder jobs.
Football
University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a five-year contract extension following a season in which the Bulls won a school-record 10 games and made their third bowl appearance.
Leipold completed his fourth season in Buffalo, and the extension runs through 2023. With a 23-27 record at Buffalo, he already ranks fourth on the school coaching list for victories.
The Bulls established numerous firsts in finishing 10-4 in a season that ended with a 42-32 loss to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.
Leipold was hired out of UW-Whitewater, where he had a 109-6 record and won six national championships.
• The Chicago Bears have ended a pregame perk that prompted a federal lawsuit by a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan who wanted to wear the Wisconsin team's green and gold apparel to warmups at Soldier Field.
Bears attorney Paul Greenwalt told The Chicago Tribune that the team is eliminating the program that allows season ticket holders to attend pregame warmups in a marketing reorganization. He said that means Russell Beckman's lawsuit, which accuses the Bears of violating free-speech rights by prohibiting fans from wearing Packers gear at the warmups, is no longer applicable.
Beckman filed the lawsuit in 2017 . He lives in Mount Pleasant and holds Bears season tickets, the lawsuit said. Beckman said he was able to attend the pregame warmups in 2014 and 2015, often wearing a Packers' jersey and hat, green and yellow beads and with his beard dyed green.
• Seven years after Jerry Sandusky was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to decades behind bars, an appeals court has ordered a resentencing hearing for the former Penn State assistant football coach whose crimes have cost the university a fortune and triggered changes to state law.
Sandusky, 75, was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel said that included the improper application of mandatory minimums.
In a 119-page opinion , the appeals panel struck down argument after argument that lawyers for Sandusky had made in seeking a new trial.
Hockey
Auston Matthews, one of the NHL's great young talents, signed a five-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs at an annual average of $11.6 million.
Matthews, a former No. 1 overall draft pick and a rookie of the year, is in his third season with Toronto. He has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games. This season he has 23 goals and 23 assists, but he has played in only 38 of Toronto's 52 games because of injury.
Skiing
With a daring and often wild run, Mikaela Shiffrin won the super-G by 0.02 seconds at the skiing world championships in Are, Sweden, for her first medal in a speed event at a major championship.
She has now won a gold medal at four straight worlds. Coming in a season when she has been virtually unbeatable in the World Cup, she is unmistakably the queen of ski racing.
Racing straight after Shiffrin, Lindsay Vonn was already 0.08 behind her compatriot at the first checkpoint when, off balance after misreading the roll on the crown of a hill, she straddled a gate mid-air, landed heavily on her right side, crashed her head against left arm, and went careening into the safety nets to the left of the course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.