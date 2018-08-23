Tiger Woods failed to carry any momentum he had from his last tournament into the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Neither did Sean O'Hair.
That was only good news for one of them Thursday in The Northern Trust golf tournament at Paramus, N.J.
O'Hair drilled a 3-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another 3-wood on the par-5 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O'Hair to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.
Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had a pair of birdies, a pair of bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th. After a rough start off the tee, Woods wound up hitting nine of 14 fairways. He just never got it close enough for good looks at birdie.
Dustin Johnson rimmed out a 6-iron on the par-3 sixth for one of his seven birdies to offset a triple bogey for a 67. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka ran off four birdies and an eagle for his 67. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas had four birdies in his round of 69.
LPGA: At Regina, Saskatchewan, Ariya Jutanugarn birdied five of her last eight holes for an 8-under 64 and a share of the CP Women's Open lead at rain-softened Wascana Country Club.
Nasa Hataoka and Mariajo Uribe joined the second-ranked Jutanugarn atop the leaderboard, with Canadian star Brooke Henderson and three-time champion Lydia Ko two strokes back.
Angel Yin and Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot 65, and Henderson and Ko were at 66 with Jessica Korda, Minjee Lee, Austin Ernst, Amy Yang and Mariah Stackhouse.
Football
Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus made his first court appearance on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two drunken women this spring, a day after his attorneys asked the judge to dismiss one of the counts because they say the women weren't as impaired as investigators allege.
Prosecutors charged Cephus on Monday with second- and third-degree sexual assault, which are both felonies. The second-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.
Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. The 6-foot-1 junior stood mute during his court appearance as Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set a $5,000 signature bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 6. The proceeding lasted less than five minutes.
• The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep him in black and gold through the 2022 season.
The Steelers initially signed Boswell following an open tryout in October 2015. He has become one of the best in the league over the last three seasons despite kicking in the tricky winds at Heinz Field. The 27-year-old made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 when he hit 35 of 38 field goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra point attempts.
• The Oakland Raiders signed free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and '15 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He has played 153 games over 10 seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver and the past four years with the Giants. He has 30 career interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and 144 passes defensed.
Obituary
George Andrie, the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end who scored a touchdown in the Ice Bowl game against Green Bay in 1967, died. He was 78.
He died Tuesday at his home in Woodway, Texas. Andrie's family has said he suffered from dementia.
The temperature was 15 below in Green Bay when the Packers and Cowboys played for a spot in the second Super Bowl. Andrie picked up a fumble by Bart Starr and ran 7 yards for a touchdown with Green Bay leading 14-0. The Packers won 21-17 on Starr's quarterback sneak in the final seconds.
