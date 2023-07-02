Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year on Sunday when he made a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Spain. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.

He also becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have two wins apiece.

DeChambeau started the third and final round with a one-shot lead and twice expanded that to a two-shot margin, the last time as they made the turn. Gooch caught him with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes, setting up the big finish.

Both birdied the par-5 17th. And then on the final hole, Gooch rolled in a right-to-left breaking putt to deny DeChambeau, who closed with a 69.

Koepka closed with a 68. He started three shots behind and fell further off the pace quickly. Koepka, the PGA Championship winner, tried to keep in range until a bogey on the 13th hole all but ended his chances.

Gooch finished at 12-under 201.

He previously won by three shots in Australia, and then followed that up with a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia in Singapore. Gooch had not played in a month leading up to Valderrama because he was not exempt and did not enter the U.S. Open.

He is in the field for the British Open in three weeks. LIV Golf moves on to its next event outside London, where the series began a year ago.

On the team side, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to lead Torque to a comfortable victory.

Auto racing

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The victory also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1’s all-time list of winners.

Charles Leclerc — last year's winner in Austria — finished 5.2 seconds behind Verstappen in second place with Red Bull's Sergio Perez placing third, 17.2 behind.

• Cole Custer was declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in downtown Chicago after persistent rain flooded the street course on Sunday.

The race was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended after 25 laps because of a lightning strike in the area. NASCAR had planned to resume Sunday morning, but it scuttled that idea because of the rain and the scheduled Cup Series race.

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations," NASCAR said in a statement.

Returning on Monday “was an option we chose not to employ,” NASCAR said in its statement, citing its partnership with the city and the fact that nearly half of the Xfinity race had been completed.

• A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Friday as 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, the founder of an events company hired to install audio equipment for the race, local station WLS-TV reported.

NASCAR said in a statement that a worker had “suffered a fatal medical emergency" on Friday.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident," race organizers said. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Cycling

French rider Victor Lafay made a late move to break away from the pack and give Cofidis its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years on Sunday, with Adam Yates keeping the overall lead after the opening two stages in northern Spain.

Lafay took the lead within the final 0.6 miles and held on for victory in what was the Tour's longest stage this year. French team Cofidis hadn't won in the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel triumphed in the 19th stage of the 2008 edition.

The 27-year-old Lafay had won one other stage victory at a Grand Tour race, in the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma was second and Tadej Pogacar third at the finish line in the Basque Country city of San Sebastian after a hilly stage of more than 124 miles.