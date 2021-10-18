Briefly: Gonzaga No. 1 in men's preseason poll

Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.
Mark Few’s Bulldogs start this season in the same position, hoping to complete that final step this time around.
The Zags were the runaway top choice in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll released Monday. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five, while reigning national champion Baylor checked in at No. 8.
Duke and Kentucky are starting with their typically high rankings after seasons unlike many in their tradition-rich histories.
The ninth-ranked Blue Devils are playing the final season under retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. They’re coming off a 13-11 season that included missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats are right behind them after a 9-16 season, the program’s first losing record since 1988-89.
Then there’s North Carolina, which made the NCAA Tournament but was inconsistent all season and out of the Top 25 before Christmas. The Tar Heels open at No. 19 in their first season under Hubert Davis, promoted after the retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams in April.
The Big Ten has No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan, No. 11 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State and No. 21 Maryland.
Hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions’ overtime win over the Washington Capitals last weekend.
Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
The 2019 Hart Trophy winner appeared to suffer an abdominal or groin injury chasing a puck during the third period of a 2-1 overtime victory at Washington last Saturday night.
Horse racing
Bob Baffert can enter horses in the Breeders’ Cup next month at Del Mar, but the event’s all-time money-leading trainer has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn.
The conditions are the result of a review by the Breeders’ Cup board to decide Baffert’s participation in the two-day world championships on Nov. 5-6 at the seaside track north of San Diego. The review was triggered by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test in May.
The colt trained by Baffert tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final verdict as part of its investigation into the matter. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years.
Baffert has several contenders in the Breeders’ Cup, including Medina Spirit in the Classic, Gamine in the Filly & Mare Sprint, Private Mission in the Distaff and Corniche and Pinehurst in the Juvenile.
Golf
Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas for his 20th PGA Tour title.
McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then playing mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory.
Keith Mitchell, who had a five-shot lead going into the weekend until a 73 in the third round, closed with a 67 and tied for third with Fowler.
Tennis
A handful of tennis’ superstars skipped the coronavirus-delayed BNP Paribas Open in California. A rash of upsets sent other big names packing, too.
Left standing at the end as champions were two players ranked outside the Top 25.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday, giving the tournament its first men’s winner ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
Paula Badosa of Spain edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2), becoming just the third woman to win in her Indian Wells debut.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among those skipping the tournament that was delayed 2 1/2 years because of the coronavirus. The two-week event was hit with a rash of upsets, including top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova.