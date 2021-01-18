Briefly: Gonzaga and Baylor stay atop weekly poll

Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll Monday.
The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23.
The same teams made up the top 5 this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places. Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes moved into fourth after ripping Northwestern by 23 points on the road Sunday, while the Longhorns fell back a spot after their six-game winning streak was stopped by No. 12 Texas Tech in a narrow defeat earlier in the week.
Tennessee climbed from 10th to sixth and was followed by Michigan, which remained No. 7 after losing its first game of the season to No. 17 Minnesota. Houston climbed three spots to eighth, Kansas fell three spots to ninth.
Wisconsin rounded out the top 10 after following up a lopsided loss to the Wolverines with a gritty win at Rutgers.
In the women’s poll, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 for the first time in school history.
Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel.
North Carolina State received five first-place votes and came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990. UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll.
College football
Caesar Williams believes he has unfinished business at the University of Wisconsin.
The senior cornerback announced he was returning to the Badgers’ football program instead of making the jump to the NFL, which gives UW eight starters returning on defense.
The Grand Prairie, Texas, native has played in 35 games in his career, including 19 starts. He’s tallied 72 total tackles, including 5½ for loss, and 18 passes defended.
- Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and seven members of the Volunteers’ recruiting and support staff for cause after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”
Also fired Monday were assistant football coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach.
This means Tennessee will not be paying Pruitt a $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.
Baseball
Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $6 million, one-year contract.
The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.
Soccer
After losing the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona is also in danger of losing Lionel Messi for an extended period after he hit an opponent toward the end of the match.
Messi could be suspended for up to 12 games for the red card he received in the final minutes of his team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in Seville on Sunday.
After passing the ball out to the left flank, Messi swung his right arm toward the head of Athletic forward Asier Villalibre as they ran forward toward the box. Villalibre immediately fell to the ground and Messi was given his first red card in 753 appearances for Barcelona.