The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, signaling their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to the White Sox, who got a solid return for two pitchers playing their final season before free agency.

Los Angeles announced the deal shortly after Sports Illustrated cited an unnamed source in reporting the Angels will not trade Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP and two-way superstar. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but the Angels are pulling out all the stops to contend for their first playoff appearance in Ohtani’s six major league seasons.

Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. He was among the top available names on the market as an impending free agent unlikely to re-sign with the White Sox.

Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA this season in 21 starts for Chicago. His 131 strikeouts are 10th in the AL, and he has limited opponents to a .211 average in his last nine starts.

Lopez will bolster the Angels’ inconsistent bullpen. He is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA and four saves in 43 appearances this season, and he has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.

Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.

“Sometimes players feel a little sore after the first day,” Taylor said when asked about Burrow wearing the sleeve on his right calf.

“I’m not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK,” center Ted Karras said.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Dalvin Cook is heading to New York to meet with the new-look Jets this weekend.

The free agent running back, who turns 28 next month, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The former Minnesota Vikings star had offseason surgery in February on his shoulder, an ailment he has played through the past few seasons.

Cook’s visit comes after Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets, according to the person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

And now New York could be adding another playmaker for Rodgers.

Cook has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings, according to another person familiar with Minnesota’s decision.

Soccer

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia on Thursday with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers.