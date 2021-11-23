Briefly: Giants fire Jason Garrett

The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants (3-7) tweeted the decision Tuesday afternoon, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties.

There was no immediate word who would replace Garrett for the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is on the staff and could take over.

Garrett was hired last year shortly after Joe Judge was named head coach.

• The NFL has filled the blanks for its previously scheduled Week 15 Saturday doubleheader by moving the Raiders at Browns and Patriots at Colts from Sunday.

Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 3:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 18, followed by New England at Indianapolis at 7:20 p.m. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.

The three other games that potentially could have been moved will remain on Sunday, Dec. 19. They are the Jets at Miami, Washington at Philadelphia, and Carolina at Buffalo.

NFL schedule makers frequently place games on Saturdays in mid-to-late December when college football's regular season has concluded. On Christmas Day, also a Saturday, the league will have Cleveland at Green Bay, followed by Indianapolis at Arizona.

During Week 13, the NFL is flexing the Sunday night game for the first time this season. Denver at Kansas City will replace San Francisco at Seattle in prime time. The 49ers-Seahawks match moves to 3:25 p.m. CST.

Baseball

Wander Franco made it to the majors this past season as a 20-year-old and quickly showed the talent to be a star for a long time.

The Rays were impressed enough to invest — at a record-breaking amount — in his future, and are close to finalizing a 10-plus year deal that will guarantee him close to $200 million, the Tampa Bay Times has learned.

The agreement is not finalized, and several details still have to be worked out after Thanksgiving. Several iterations of the deal were exchanged, and the final version is expected to look like this: 11 years for $182 million guaranteed, with a 12th year option and performance bonuses based on MVP award finishes that could push the total value of the deal to $223 million.

If consummated, the final deal will be the largest in Rays history, and for a player with less than one year of service time in the major leagues. It also would be the largest total package for a player with any of Tampa Bay’s pro teams.

