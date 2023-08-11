Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month, with the Milwaukee Bucks star saying Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he's simply not ready to compete.

Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer.

Greece will play the U.S., Jordan and New Zealand in group-stage games at Manila in the tournament, which starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

“Everyone knows my passion and love for my national team has and never will change,” Antetokounmpo wrote in a statement Friday. "Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set. But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup."

Antetokounmpo missed 19 regular-season games for the Bucks this past season, 11 of those because of left knee soreness. The Bucks have said they believe the clean-up surgery on his knee went well and that they expect him to be ready for training camp, which starts in about seven weeks.

His absence will further hurt the star power of this World Cup. Only two members of this past season's All-NBA team — Slovenia's Luka Doncic of Dallas and Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City — are slated to play in the tournament.

Antetokounmpo is a seven-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. He averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds this past season.

He said he wants to play with Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career.” Antetokounmpo said. “I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called.”

Baseball

Atlanta's minor league affiliate in Rome, Georgia will be dropping its Braves nickname.

The High-A South Atlantic League team, the third rung in Atlanta's minor league system, has been a Braves' affiliate since 2003.

The team has no plans to change its relationship with the Braves, but it will join other minor league teams that have rebranded to their own unique nicknames for marketing purposes.

For instance, Atlanta's Triple-A team in Gwinnett switched from Braves to Stripers before the 2018 season. Rome's change will leave the Double-A Mississippi Braves as the only team among the top four affiliates still carrying the parent club's nickname.

Football

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury, but coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't “think it was crazy serious.”

Adams, who has made first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, was injured during the Raiders' joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was a bang-bang play,” McDaniels said. “Totally clean on their side.”

In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became one of the NFL's top receivers in his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, before being traded to Las Vegas.

Soccer

Liverpool has reached an agreement with Brighton to buy Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday, although it remains to be seen whether the club can also convince the player to join.

The deal between the clubs is worth a reported $140 million, which would be a record fee for a transfer in Britain.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has yet to agree personal terms or undertake a medical examination. And some reports in the British media say Caicedo would prefer to move to Chelsea, which has shown an interest in the midfielder throughout the offseason.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't confirm if his club was still interested in Caicedo, saying only Friday that he still wanted to add a midfielder to his squad.

If Caicedo was to move to Liverpool, it would complete a huge offseason overhaul of its midfield, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister — also from Brighton — and Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. Five midfielders, notably Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, have left Anfield this summer.