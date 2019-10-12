Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 of his 34 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds in 23 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-111 on Friday to stay undefeated in preseason play.
Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points, Dragan Bender scored 17 and Donte DiVincenzo had 14 for the Bucks (3-0).
Luka Doncic was 5 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half for Dallas (0-3). The Mavericks trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter and scored 16 straight points to cut the deficit to 111-109 with 2:24 to go. Bender's finger roll ended Dallas' run and the Bucks closed on a 7-2 spurt.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles won the women's vault competition at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, to tie the record for most world medals by any gymnast.
Biles successfully defended her title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles' U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.
That takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.
Tennis
American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz, Austria.
Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens.
Lucky loser Gauff faces 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final.
• Third seed Daniil Medvedev flexed his muscles at the Shanghai Masters in China to reach a sixth consecutive tournament final.
The confident Russian, through to his ninth final of the year, outlasted sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany now stands between Medvedev winning his seventh career title and third of this year. Zverev ended 11th-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini's run by taking their semifinal 6-3, 6-4.
Cycling
Dutch cyclist Bauke Mollema produced a solo ride to victory at the end of the Tour of Lombardy in Como, Italy, to claim one of the most important wins of his career.
The Trek-Segafredo rider raised his arms over his head as he traveled the finishing straight of the 151-mile route from Bergamo to Como, and was in tears after crossing the line.
It was Mollema's first victory in a Monument — cycling's five hardest and most prestigious one-day races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.