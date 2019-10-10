In his first action of the NBA preseason, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Utah Jazz 133-99 on Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each added 14 points for the Bucks (2-0).
Tony Bradley had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz (1-1). Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points.
Kyle Korver hit 3 three-pointers as Milwaukee ballooned its lead from 47-38 to 61-42 just before halftime.
Football
The NCAA has ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship because the head football coach let a player use his car for more than 18 months, which was determined to be an improper benefit for a student-athlete.
The NCAA announced its findings Thursday and said it would vacate any victories in which ineligible athletes played. The school said that would include 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons and the 2016 championship, a 10-7 win over UW-Oshkosh. School officials said they will appeal that punishment.
Baseball
Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper's arrival.
Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.
Gymnastics
There was only one way for Simone Biles to finish off yet another dominant world championship performance. She dropped the mic.
Biles marked her fifth all-around world title by ending her floor routine with a mic-drop gesture — a nod to her social-media following. Biles said the idea came from Twitter, and it was certainly fitting on a day when no rival came close.
Biles' fifth world all-around title, two more than any other female gymnast has ever managed, was won by a full 2.1 points. The margin of victory was bigger than any of her four previous victories at worlds and matched her 2016 Olympic win.
Skiing
Austrian former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, has been banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.
The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee said Duerr was found guilty of blood doping, the possession and use of banned substances as well as passing them on to other athletes.
