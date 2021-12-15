Briefly: Giannis enters NBA's COVID protocol

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19.

The league's injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night because he’s in the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo also entered the COVID-19 protocols and did not play Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo played Sunday at New York and Monday at Boston. He had a triple-double in the victory over the Knicks and scored 20 points in the loss to the Celtics.

He’s averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

Auto racing

Jimmie Johnson will enter the Indianapolis 500 next year and run a full IndyCar schedule.

The seven-time NASCAR champion had been speeding toward the Indy 500 decision he finally announced Wednesday since he moved to IndyCar earlier this year. Johnson ran only the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns he had about ovals.

Johnson will enter all 17 races on next year's IndyCar schedule in the No. 48 with sponsorship again from Carvana.

Football

Las Vegas is adding the NFL's crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season.

The league's biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders' move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert.

The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

While Las Vegas has always been a destination for fans over Super Bowl weekend, officials believe the economic impact will be an additional $500 million with the game in the city.

• The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months.

Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement at a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. Hunter was the top prospect in the country in 247 Sports' composite rankings, which take into account its own ratings plus those of other major recruiting websites.

Sanders is a former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer who is in his second year coaching Jackson State, a historically black college in Jackson, Mississippi.

• Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend.

Jackson left last weekend's loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is. Harbaugh said Jackson is day to day.

The Ravens also were preparing for the arrival of another quarterback. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York's practice squad.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson against Cleveland and led a comeback that fell short in a 24-22 defeat. Baltimore hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

• The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn on Wednesday as Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

Hockey

The NHL's coronavirus situation worsened Wednesday as players and staff from three more teams were added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list, including seven players, three coaches and seven support staff with the Calgary Flames.

The team, which has already had three games postponed due to its outbreak, said coach Darryl Sutter and two assistants were on the list. The players included Rasmus Andersson, Johnny Gaudreau and others, raising the number of Calgary players in protocol to 16.

In all, more than 130 NHL players have been on the protocol list this season — including more than two dozen in the last two days.

Four teams — Calgary, Carolina, Ottawa and the New York Islanders — have had outbreaks that have forced game postponements, a total of nine in all.

In Boston, Patrice Bergeron became the third Bruins player in two days to enter the COVID-19 protocol, following leading scorer Brad Marchand and fellow forward Craig Smith.

In Nashville, the Predators said coach John Hynes, two assistants and six players, including Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, were now in COVID-19 protocol. The news came one day before the Predators were scheduled to host Colorado.

• Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Bäckström is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury.

Bäckström skated again Wednesday morning ahead of Washington's game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette said the veteran center was going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good.

Bäckström, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.

Soccer

Barcelona striker Sergio Agüero announced his immediate retirement on Wednesday for health reasons.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker underwent heart tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona's match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

His condition has since been evaluated, and a tearful Agüero said at a press conference at Camp Nou that he had decided to stop playing.

Agüero is one of the world’s most well-known players, having only joined Barcelona in the offseason after ending a 10-year stint at Manchester City during which he became a great of the English game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0