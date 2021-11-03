Briefly: Georgia tops first playoff rankings

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon will start the College Football Playoff race in prime position at the top of the selection committee's rankings.
Unbeaten Cincinnati is going to need some help to make history as the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach college football's final four.
At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats of the American Athletic Conference have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a non-Power Five team, but still sit behind three teams (second-ranked Alabama, fourth-ranked Oregon and fifth-ranked Ohio State) that have already been beaten.
Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.
Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee's initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.
This season, Georgia (8-0) was an obvious No. 1. Barta said Alabama (7-1) was a comfortable No. 2 for the 13-member panel, despite the Crimson Tide's close loss at Texas A&M in early October.
• Division-leading Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck agreed Wednesday to a new seven-year contract that lasts through the 2028 season.
Terms of the deal, which is pending approval by the university's board of regents, weren't immediately available. Fleck's base salary this year is $4.65 million, in the middle of the pack for head coaches in the 14-team Big Ten.
Minnesota (6-2, 4-1) landed at No. 20 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings this week after beating Northwestern 41-14 for its fourth straight win.
The Gophers are alone atop the Big Ten West, with Illinois due in town on Saturday. Their biggest tests will be the rivalry games at Iowa on Nov. 13 and the regular-season finale against Wisconsin on Nov. 27, matchups that will determine the West title.
Fleck is in his fifth year at Minnesota, with a 32-21 record at the school after four seasons at Western Michigan.
Golf
Defending champion Yuxin Lin of China and top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima of Japan were among seven players who shared the lead at 4-under 67 as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship began with some of the biggest stars off to an ideal start.
Lin is trying to become the first three-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, which began in 2009 and awards a spot in the Masters and British Open to the winner. Nakajima already has locked up the Mark H. McCormack Medal for being the No. 1 amateur.
Joining them atop the leaderboard was Lukas Michel of Australia, who won the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2019, and Sam Choi of South Korea, who is 14th in the world amateur ranking (fourth among players from Asian countries).
Also at 67 were Alexander Yang of Hong Kong, Jimmy Zheng of New Zealand and Wooyoung Cho of South Korea.
Twenty-three players broke 70 in the opening round.
Tennis
Russia eliminated defending champion France to become the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup at Prague.
After sweeping Canada 3-0 the previous day, Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A.
It could rely on its top player, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, to deliver it. The 12th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova rallied to beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to earn Russia the semifinal spot.
Russia will play the winner of Group C, where the United States faces Spain later Wednesday.
After the 2019 champion was upset by outsider Canada 2-1 in its opener on Monday, France needed to beat Russia 3-0 to advance.
Obituary
Tom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts — except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback — has died. He was 82.
The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Matte's death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday. No details were provided.
After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL championship game, Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 yards in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. He earned a championship ring with the 1970 Colts despite being sidelined with an injury for most of the season.