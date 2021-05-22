Briefly: Gauff continues to be a teenage sensation

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma, Italy.
She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.
Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.
She has won 20 of her last 26 matches on tour. In contrast, she won 21 matches in the whole of 2019 and 2020 combined.
Gauff won her only previous final in Lienz, Austria, in 2019.
If Gauff wins the doubles title with Caty McNally later Saturday, she will become the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004. That was just 92 days after Gauff was born.
- Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov.
Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service return long. The 15th-ranked Canadian’s record in finals fell to 1-2.
A second career title lifted Ruud’s record to 2-2 in finals, all at clay-court events. The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year.
Cycling
Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato soloed to victory atop the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Egan Bernal extended his overall lead to more than a minute after the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia.
Fortunato, who rides for Eolo-Kometa, attacked with around 2 kilometers remaining of the 205-kilometer route from Cittadella to claim a debut professional win in his first Grand Tour, at the top of one of the Giro’s most prestigious climbs.
Jan Tratnik was second, 26 seconds behind Fortunato. Alessandro Covi was third, 59 seconds behind Fortunato.
Bernal responded to a late attack from Simon Yates and then attacked the British rider in the fog at the summit to finish fourth and extend his overall lead to 1 minute, 33 seconds ahead of Yates, who moved into second.
Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, is 1:51 ahead of third-place Damiano Caruso.
Soccer
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game before breaking the Bundesliga record with his 41st goal of the season.
Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern’s 5-2 win over Augsburg in the final round of the German league.
Lewandowski had already equaled the previous best-mark of 40 goals scored by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season. He scored in each of his last 10 league appearances, and clocked 41 goals in just 29 games altogether.
Bayern, which was already assured of a record-extending ninth consecutive German championship, finished on 78 points — 13 clear of runner-up Leipzig — after Hansi Flick’s last game as coach of the Bavarian powerhouse.
- Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid on Saturday.
Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.
Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home.
Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.
College basketball
Michael Durr has decided to transfer from South Florida to Indiana, coach Mike Woodson announced.
The 7-foot center spent three seasons with the Bulls and started 19 games last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The Atlanta native averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during his college career.
He’s the third player to transfer to Indiana since Woodson was named coach in March. He joins forward Miller Kopp, who played previously at Northwestern, and guard Xavier Johnson, who started at Pittsburgh. Guard Parker Stewart joined the roster in January but did not play after playing previously at Tennessee-Martin and Pittsburgh.
Olympics
World Athletics has declared 23 Russian track and field athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
With their national federation under a doping suspension, Russians must apply for individual exemptions to gain “authorized neutral athlete” status after their drug-testing records have been vetted.
High jumper Mikhail Akimenko and race walker Vasiliy Mizinov — both silver medalists from the 2019 world championships — were among the names on the list released Saturday by track’s governing body.
A total of 27 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete internationally in 2021 as neutrals.
The other four include three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene and world champion pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova.
No more than 10 Russian athletes, however, will be granted eligibility to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, under rules approved by the World Athletics council when it recently revived the authorized neutral athlete or “ANA” scheme.
Obituary
Robert Marchand, a diminutive Frenchman who once was told he would never excel in cycling only to set world records as a centenarian, has died. He was 109.
Marchand, who until recently was still riding his exercise bike 20 minutes a day, died overnight at the care home where he lived outside Paris.
Marchand, just 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds, cycled from Paris to Moscow in 1992 and set the record for someone over the age of 100 riding 62 miles.
Mountaineering
An expert climbing guide said that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak.
Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive.
He said it was obvious there were many cases at the Everest base camp because he could visibly see people were sick, and could hear people coughing in their tents.
A total of 408 foreign climbers were issued permits to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpa guides and support staff who’ve been stationed at base camp since April.
Nepalese mountaineering officials have denied there are any active cases this season among climbers and support staff at all base camps for the country’s Himalayan mountains. Mountaineering was closed last year due to the pandemic.