Briefly: Ganassi files civil suit against Palou

The fight over IndyCar champion Alex Palou is headed to court as Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Indiana against the Spanish driver who is attempting to leave the team at the end of the season.

Palou is in his second season driving for Ganassi. The team owner said he picked up the exclusive option he held on Palou for the 2023 season. Palou, meanwhile, says he informed CGR he does not intend to return for a third season, and McLaren Racing said it has signed the driver for next year.

The lawsuit filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis names both Palou and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity” as defendants.

“Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season,” the team said in a Wednesday statement. “He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and IndyCar championships.

“As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract. Any and all inquiries on the matter will be handled by our legal counsel.”

McLaren Racing head Zak Brown has repeatedly told The Associated Press that he signed Palou under the representation that Palou is a free agent. Brown has not decided where he’d use Palou, and the options range from a third seat in the IndyCar Series, a possible shot at a Formula One seat or even the new Formula E team it plans to launch next year.

Palou spent his first IndyCar season driving for Dale Coyne Racing in 2020 and then moved last year to Ganassi, where he won the championship and became the first driver since Dario Franchitti in 2012 to win races in Ganassi’s No. 10 car.

Ganassi on July 12 said he’d exercised the option on 2023 for Palou. Hours later, Palou issued a series of tweets stating he had no intention of returning to the team next year.

Minutes after Palou’s tweets, McLaren said it had signed the driver.

Palou is currently ranked sixth in the IndyCar standings, 44 points behind Indianapolis 500 winner and Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson. There are five races remaining in the season.

Football

Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

The 12-person Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16, and each committee member will present one finalist. The committee’s final vote will send three Seniors to the full 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

Golf

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world.

The news release said LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in “numerous” International Series events, which would mean playing more than the 14 tournaments on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule. One appeal for players who have signed up, such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, was to play less. LIV Golf said it would have 25 tournaments worldwide next year, which indicates a total of 11 events on the Asian Tour. There are four “International Series” events on the Asian Tour schedule this year. The news release said new Asian Tour stops would include the Americas and Europe. This year, the Asian Tour held an event in England a week before the LIV Golf Invitational debut outside London.

Norman said LIV Golf and the “International Series” would play for $405 million in prize money. With $25 million set aside for LIV Golf events, that would suggest International Series events would each have a $5 million purse.

The 12 four-man teams would stay the same throughout the year. Captains will be able to build their franchises to attract a fan following and sponsor interest.

Howell and Casey are now on a team led by Bryson DeChambeau, and they said he reached out to them a few months ago about joining LIV Golf.