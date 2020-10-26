Briefly: Fugle named crew chief at Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports plucked crew chief Rudy Fugle away from Kyle Busch Motorsports on Monday to lead William Byron next season in the Cup Series.
Fugle has worked at KBM since 2013 and led the Truck Series program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks have won 28 races.
Fugle will bypass the second-tier Xfinity Series and jump straight to the big leagues with Hendrick Motorsports. The 36-year-old will replace Chad Knaus, the seven-time champion crew chief moving into an executive competition role.
Fugle has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and began working in NASCAR in 2006. He’s a rare Hendrick hiring in that Fugle was not developed by the organization. Rick Hendrick has a long-standing and successful system of developing young talent into top-level crew chiefs, engineers and mechanics.
Fugle will be the first outsider to lead the iconic No. 24, now driven by Byron. Fugle and Byron worked one truck season together at KBM in 2016 when rookie Byron won seven races.
Track & field
An American runner who uses two prosthetic legs lost an appeal in his bid to try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a decision by the governing body of track and field that had ruled Blake Leeper gets a competitive advantage against able-bodied runners because of the added height his prostheses give him.
The 31-year-old Leeper, who was born with no legs below the knee, can challenge the ruling at the Swiss supreme court before the Olympics open in July 2021.
The case was similar to the one lodged by Oscar Pistorius. The South African runner was cleared to compete in able-bodied events after CAS found his carbon-fiber blades did not give him an advantage.
Pistorius went on to compete at the 2012 London Olympics and reached the semifinals in the 400 meters. One month later, at the Paralympics, Leeper took silver behind Pistorius in the 400.
Soccer
Andrés Cantor, famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Cantor will receive the award at next year’s induction ceremony that will include former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra, who was elected this year, and anyone elected in 2021.
Cantor, who turns 58 on Dec. 22, is lead announcer for Telemundo Deportes. He has worked the last eight men’s World Cups, the last two Women’s World Cups and several Olympics going back to 1984.
The award, announced Sunday night, honors print and electronic media and media relations professionals who specialize in U.S. soccer and is named for the Hall’s historian emeritus.
- A third club in the 10-team Swiss soccer league has gone into quarantine because of multiple positive tests for COVID-19.
Vaduz, a club from Liechtenstein that plays in the Swiss league, will not be allowed to hold training sessions until Nov. 3.
The Swiss league says it postponed Vaduz’s game at Lausanne that had been set for Saturday.
Sion’s first-team squad is also in 10-day quarantine and its game at Lucerne this weekend is postponed. Sion’s president has called for the league to pause during the current spike of coronavirus cases and resume in the spring with a halved program of 18 rounds.
Basel’s team came out of quarantine Monday after its past two games were postponed.
Obituary
W.C. Gorden, a Hall of Fame coach who led Jackson State to a 28-game Southwestern Athletic Conference winning streak while building a league power in the late 1980s, has died. He was 90.
The school announced on its athletics website that Gorden died Friday night after being informed by his family. Considered JSU’s winningest coach, Gorden went 119-47-5 from 1976-91 after serving as defensive coordinator and head baseball coach.
The Tigers won eight SWAC titles and reached the NCAA playoffs nine times under Gorden, who worked two years as athletic director at the historically Black college after retiring as coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!