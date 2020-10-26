Briefly: Fugle named crew chief at Hendrick

The 31-year-old Leeper, who was born with no legs below the knee, can challenge the ruling at the Swiss supreme court before the Olympics open in July 2021.

The case was similar to the one lodged by Oscar Pistorius. The South African runner was cleared to compete in able-bodied events after CAS found his carbon-fiber blades did not give him an advantage.

Pistorius went on to compete at the 2012 London Olympics and reached the semifinals in the 400 meters. One month later, at the Paralympics, Leeper took silver behind Pistorius in the 400.

Soccer

Andrés Cantor, famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Cantor will receive the award at next year’s induction ceremony that will include former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra, who was elected this year, and anyone elected in 2021.

Cantor, who turns 58 on Dec. 22, is lead announcer for Telemundo Deportes. He has worked the last eight men’s World Cups, the last two Women’s World Cups and several Olympics going back to 1984.