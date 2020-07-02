Briefly: French Open will be open to fans

The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.
The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.
Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.
Hand sanitizers will also be available.
• Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.
The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.
Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.
Basketball
Joanne P. McCallie won't return for a 14th season as Duke's women's basketball coach.
McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted on the program's Twitter account. She said she was "choosing to step away" as coach, saying she wanted to bring "clarity" instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.
McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Duke won at least a share of the ACC regular-season title four times as well as three ACC Tournament titles. There were also 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including four straight trips to the Elite Eight from 2010-13.
McCallie, 54, arrived at Duke in 2007 from Michigan State, where she led the Spartans to the 2005 NCAA title game and was named Associated Press national coach of the year. She inherited a program that had become among the nation's elite, with seven straight 30-win seasons under Gail Goestenkors, who had left for Texas.
Obituary
Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three "Ws" of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95.
West Indies Cricket said the Barbados-born Weekes died Wednesday. He played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three players making their test debuts in 1948.
He was also a highly respected coach, analyst, team manager, match referee for the International Cricket Council, and a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.
Weekes made his test debut at the age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval. His final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.
In his career, Weekes played 48 test matches and made 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings. That included a world-record five consecutive centuries in 1948 — scores of 141 against England in Jamaica, followed by scores of 128, 194, 162 and 101 in India. In his next innings, he made 90 when he was run out.
