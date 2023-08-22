Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined.

Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The administrative leave did not have the usual seven-day limit under the policy, so it is possible Franco will not return this season.

Angel Dario Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said last week an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

MLB is likely to wait until that investigation is concluded before deciding whether there will be any discipline, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that was not announced.

• Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship.

The Nationals said Tuesday, before opening a series at the New York Yankees, that Martinez is getting what they called a multiyear extension without revealing for how long. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it is for two years; the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Martinez's record with Washington entering Tuesday was 378-455, a .454 winning percentage.

Basketball

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.

Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.

Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden's anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

Football

Baker Mayfield was selected as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the competition for Tom Brady’s old job on Tuesday.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft prevailed over third-year pro Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team since July 2022, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made six starts for the Carolina Panthers and four more with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, going a combined 2-8.

Hockey

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million.

Vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Tuesday. Hagel will count $6.5 million against the salary cap annually when the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old had a career-best 64 points in 81 games last season, his first full one with the Lightning since they acquired him in a trade with Chicago. Tampa Bay gave up two first-round draft picks to get Hagel from the Blackhawks before the 2022 trade deadline.

Soccer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone “emergency surgery” on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the team for around another month, the club said on Tuesday.

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola's duties in the meantime.