Rickie Fowler closed with four straight birdies for a 6-under 65 on Friday, taking a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas into the weekend at the Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler's birdie run started at the par-5 15th and ended with his 8-foot putt on the par-4 18th, putting him at 13-under 129 through two rounds.
Thomas, his roommate for the week, was bogey-free until he pulled his approach on the long par-4 14th and couldn't get up-and-down. He responded with a two-putt birdie on 15 and closed with four straight pars.
Branden Grace aced the 193-yard seventh hole and was tied with Trey Mullinax at 11 under. Each shot 64.
Playing in his 30th Phoenix Open, Phil Mickelson shot 75 and finished 1 over to miss the cut.
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn says she will retire from ski racing after this month's world championships in Sweden.
The women's all-time leader in World Cup wins had been planning to retire in December but changed her plans because of persistent pain in both of her knees, which she fully realized after failing to finish a race in Italy last month.
The worlds open with the women's super-G on Tuesday. The women's downhill is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Vonn says "my body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $750,000, one-year contract with right-hander Tony Barnette, a deal containing an option, escalator and bonus opportunities that could raise its value to $4.5 million over two seasons.
The 35-year-old Barnette was 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA over three seasons with Texas. He went 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings over 22 appearances for the Rangers last year.
Hockey
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers for forwards Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan and three 2019 draft picks.
The deal gives the Penguins an influx of youth in the 26-year-old Bjugstad and the 22-year-old McCann as they make another playoff push. The Panthers, meanwhile, get some salary-cap flexibility and two expiring contracts that could help at the trade deadline.
Bjugstad has five goals and seven assists in 32 games for the Panthers this season while McCann has eight goals and 10 assists in 46 games with Florida. Bjugstad is signed through 2021 and carries a contract with an average value of $4.1 million. McCann's deal is through 2020 and pays him an average of $1.25 million per season.
Soccer
Long scorned for a lack of soccer pedigree, Qatar will enter the 2022 World Cup as the champion of Asia.
The Asian Cup was lifted by Qatar for the first time after a series of victories on the field just as improbable as winning the vote in 2010 that secured the FIFA showpiece for the small, super-rich Gulf nation.
While Japan entered the Asian Cup hotly tipped to win a fifth title, the Qataris hadn't even reached the semifinals before. But confounding the disparity in the FIFA rankings — with Qatar at 93 and Japan at 50 — the Gulf nation won the final 3-1 at Abu Dhabi to claim its first major soccer title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.