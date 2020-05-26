Briefly: Four-star tight end commits to Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin football program has landed one of its top targets in the 2021 recruiting class.
Jack Pugh, a tight end from Hilliard, Ohio, announced his oral commitment in a tweet in which he thanked his family, coaches and trainer for preparing him for college football.
Pugh — ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals — is considered among the top 12 of tight ends in his class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect had scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including a majority of the Big Ten Conference schools.
UW’s main competition for Pugh was Penn State, which made a late charge for his commitment that included Pugh unofficially visiting the Nittany Lions’ campus last week. But the Badgers, who offered Pugh a scholarship in December, won out after Pugh visited campus in November and early March.
Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.
Pugh is the first tight end in the 2021 class, which ranks in the top 20 in the country on multiple recruiting services — No. 17 on 247Sports and No. 19 on Rivals. Pugh is the fourth four-star recruit in the 2021 class.
Landing a high-level tight end in the 2021 class was needed for UW because the position will likely see a good deal of turnover in the next year.
Redshirt junior Jake Ferguson, who played nearly every offensive snap last season, is one of the top tight end prospects in the NFL draft next year, so he may decide to forgo his senior year in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice chances for young tight ends on the roster such as Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci to establish roles. Cam Large and Cole Dakovich were tight end recruits in the 2020 class, and they may see early chances to get on the field as well.
Baseball
Japan’s professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.
League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.
The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.
Teams can being practice games on June 2.
The season was to have begun on March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.
• The Korean Baseball Organization has suspended ex-Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang for a year and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service over a series drunk driving cases.
League organizers issued a statement saying the suspension will come into effect when Kang signs a contract with a club. The KBO said Kang earlier this month submitted an inquiry about a return to the South Korean baseball league and a letter of apology.
Kang signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015, becoming the first position player to jump directly from the KBO to the majors.
He made a splash as a rookie, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 15 home runs. His season ended abruptly that September when he broke his leg after getting taken out at second base by Chris Coghlan of the Chicago Cubs.
Kang returned in 2016 and hit 21 home runs before his career went into a tailspin after getting arrested in Seoul in December 2016 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. Kang had two previous DUI cases in 2009 and 2011, according to the KBO.
Kang received a two-year suspended sentence, spent the entire 2017 season on the restricted list after being unable to secure a visa back to the U.S. and played in just three games at the end of the 2018 season. The Pirates initially cut him before bringing him back on a one-year deal worth $3 million for the 2019 season, when he hit .169 with 10 home runs and had RBIs in 65 games.
Tennis
If World TeamTennis gets its way, Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens could be among the first tennis players to compete in front of fans after the coronavirus pandemic prompted lockdowns around the globe.
WTT said Tuesday it is planning to allow up to 500 spectators at each of its outdoor matches during a three-week season from July 12 to Aug. 2 at a resort in West Virginia.
The league also announced an increase in total prize money to $5 million this year, $1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.
All tennis events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation are on hold until at least late July because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes the French Open, which was supposed to have started its 15-day main draw Sunday but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was canceled outright for the first time in 75 years.
But WTT is not affiliated with those tours — no ATP or WTA ranking points are available for its matches — and does not need to abide by their decisions about when it is OK to compete.
Obituaruy
Oswaldo Alvarez, who coached Brazil at the last two Women's World Cups, died in a Sao Paulo hospital on Monday. He was 63.
Alvarez recently said he was getting treatment for liver cancer.
At the Women's World Cups, Brazil fell both times in the round of 16: To Australia in 2015 and to France in 2019. Vadão was fired after that loss last July and hadn't been working since then.
On his watch, Brazil won the Women's Copa America in 2014 and 2018, the 2015 Pan American Games gold medal, and was fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
He stepped down after those Olympics, but was rehired when his successor, Emily Lima, the first woman to lead the national team, was fired in 2017 by the confederation in a major dispute over wages and respect.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!