Formula One great Niki Lauda, who won two of his world titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.
Lauda's family issued a statement saying the three-time world champion "passed away peacefully" on Monday, the Austria Press Agency reported.
Lauda won the F1 drivers' championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren. In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but he made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.
Lauda remained closely involved with the F1 circuit after retiring as a driver in 1985, and in recent years served as the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team.
Hockey
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored early to back the shutout goaltending of Matt Murray, sending Canada past the United States 3-0 on Tuesday at the world hockey championship in Slovakia. Both teams already were assured quarterfinal berths and were competing for seeding.
Canada won Group A and will next play Switzerland. The Americans, who had five won straight, will face the high-scoring and undefeated Russians on Thursday. Finland will face Sweden, while the Czech Republic plays Germany in the round of eight.
Figure skating
One of the former skating partners of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has accused him in a series of Facebook posts of sexually assaulting her over a two-year period.
Coughlin, who killed himself in January, "hurt at least 10 people including me," wrote Bridget Namiotka, who skated with Coughlin from 2004, when she was 14, through the 2007 season. "Nobody innocent hangs themselves."
The U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating had begun investigating allegations lodged against Coughlin late last year. They found enough evidence to warrant an interim suspension earlier this year, barring Coughlin — who had become a coach and well-known TV commentator after retiring from skating — from attending activities sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Coughlin, who had maintained his innocence throughout the investigations, was found dead Jan. 18 at his father's home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.
Soccer
DaMarcus Beasley says he will retire after 20 years in professional soccer when the Houston Dynamo finish their season.
The midfielder and left back turns 37 this week and is the only American to either play in four World Cups or appear in a European Champions League semifinal.
Beasley grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, won the Silver Ball as the No. 2 player behind teammate Landon Donovan at the 1999 Under-17 World Championship when the U.S. reached the semifinals.
He scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17 and played for the Chicago Fire (2000-04), PSV Eindhoven (2004-06), Manchester City (2006-07), Glasgow Rangers (2007-10), Hannover (2010-11), Puebla (2011-14) and Houston (2014-19).
Swimming
While swimming to Olympic glory, Michael Phelps found comfort in the pool and quite a bit of angst out of it.
His bout with depression reached its nadir in 2014 after a second DUI arrest. That's when the most decorated Olympian of all time checked himself into a rehabilitative center in a desperate effort to make sense of it all.
The treatment he received — and continues to receive — charted his post-Olympic course. Because he is willing to share his story of depression and raise awareness of mental health issues, Phelps was given the fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion in Boston.
After participating in four Olympic Games and collecting 28 medals, including 23 gold, Phelps has dedicated his time and energy to promoting the importance of water safety and advocating for the de-stigmatization of mental health problems through the Michael Phelps Foundation.
