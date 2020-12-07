Briefly: Former White Sox slugger Allen dies

Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 78.
The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday.
Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.
In 1972, he joined the White Sox and was the AL MVP. He finished his 15-year career with Oakland in 1977.
Soccer
Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.
Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.
His 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro.
Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.
Skiing
Marco Odermatt fulfilled his potential by becoming first Swiss skier to win a men's World Cup giant slalom in nearly 10 years.
Ever since winning GS world titles as a junior in 2016 and 2018, Odermatt was the ski-mad nation's main hope to end its drought in the discipline. After five podium finishes, including in both previous races this season, Odermatt finally delivered in the Italian Alps.
Holding onto a first-run lead, he beat American racer Tommy Ford by 0.73 seconds.
Filip Zubcic, who won Saturday’s race in dense snowfall, was 1.25 seconds off the lead and outside the top 20 after the opening run but the Croatian skier posted the fastest time in the second run to place third, 0.75 behind.
Odermatt became the first GS winner from Switzerland since Carlo Janka, who was the reigning overall champion when he won in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, in March 2011.
Golf
Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico, his second PGA Tour victory this year.
It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old Hovland, it's old hat. He made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Aaron Wise closed with a 63 and did everything right over the last two holes except make the birdie putts. Tied for the lead, he missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Hovland, starting his second season on the PGA Tour after a stellar college career at Oklahoma State, finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 15 in the world.
Adam Long (67) and Tom Hoge (69) tied for third at 17-under 267.
• Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in the event that started in bone-chilling cold Thursday.
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Swimming
Swimmer Shayna Jack's two-year ban for doping will be appealed by Sport Integrity Australia.
SIA chief executive David Sharpe said a statement of appeal was lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was based "on the need for clarity in the application of key anti-doping legal principles."
CAS last month imposed the two-year ban with its judge deciding that Jack didn't intentionally ingest ligandrol, the banned substance, and considered that she had discharged her onus of proving that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional.
Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ahead of the 2019 world championships. An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban before CAS took on the case.
The 22-year-old Jack, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships, denied doping and said the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement. The burden of proof is on athletes in anti-doping cases to show exactly how and when any contamination happened.
Horse racing
Princess Noor, one of the top 2-year-old fillies in the country, was retired Sunday because of a soft tissue injury sustained while leading the $300,000 Starlet Stakes at Los Alamitos.
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, she was the 3-5 favorite in Saturday's Grade 1 race. She had breezed to the lead and appeared primed to draw away from her four rivals. Instead, she was pulled up early in the stretch by jockey Victor Espinoza.
Princess Noor was purchased for $1.35 million earlier this year for Zedan Racing Stables.
