Briefly: Former Vikings QB Jackson killed in crash

The Bulls thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot after combining for just 49 wins the past two seasons. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.

Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests.

Auto racing

Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race. The star driver said there was "no excuse" for his comment.

NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he's eligible for reinstatement.

Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, "You can't hear me?" That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.

