Briefly: Former Vikings QB Jackson killed in crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin "Michael" Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and going 8-4. He was part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson's backup. He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.
• The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
McCaffrey, 23, had one year left on his current contract.
• The XFL filed for bankruptcy, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimated the organization has between $10 million and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.
The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
Basketball
The Chicago Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman on Monday, while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.
The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise.
Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — becoming GM.
But now, Forman is out. And the future of coach Jim Boylen remains unclear.
The Bulls thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot after combining for just 49 wins the past two seasons. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.
Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests.
Auto racing
Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race. The star driver said there was "no excuse" for his comment.
NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he's eligible for reinstatement.
Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.
Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, "You can't hear me?" That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.
