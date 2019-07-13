Longtime Kenosha Tremper High School football coach Frank Matrise Jr. died Thursay. He was 53.
Matrise coached football for 34 years and is best known for his time at Tremper, where he was the head varsity football coach for 19 seasons from 1997 to 2015. He stepped down in April 2016 to spend more time with his family.
Matrise accrued a 115-78 record and led the Trojans to 10 playoff appearances. In 2001, he guided Tremper to a WIAA Division-1 state runner-up finish.
In April 2016, Matrise was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, joining his father, Frank Sr., who was inducted in 2010.
Cycling
As their country prepares to celebrate Bastille Day, Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot were in the mood for fireworks a day in advance at the Tour de France.
Carrying the hopes of a country that has not seen a homegrown Tour winner in 34 years, the French pair emerged as the big winners on Saturday of the leg-punishing Stage 8 in the Massif Central which saw Geraint Thomas crash and lose ground in the defense of his title.
After five hours of exhaustion on the saddle across seven short but punishing climbs, Alaphilippe claimed back the yellow jersey with one of his trademarks attacks, while Pinot asserted himself as a strong contender for the final victory by gaining time on Thomas and co.
A spectacular rider with an aggressive style, Alaphilippe is, however, limited in mountains and has no real hope of keeping the jersey to the end. But Pinot is in the form of his life. He can compete with the best above 2,000 meters, an asset giving him hope he can succeed cycling great Bernard Hinault, the last Frenchman to win the Tour in 1985.
Alaphilippe abandoned his yellow jersey for just six seconds to Giulio Ciccone on Thursday at the Planche des Belles Filles ski station. He knew he had a golden chance to get it back on rollercoaster terrain suiting his skills.
Football
Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says "require my full attention."
Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He was expected to help in the development of second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who is rebooting his career after a shaky rookie 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Caldwell will instead spend this season as a consultant.
The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed by Caldwell or the Dolphins.
Caldwell worked with Peyton Manning for nine seasons, first as the Indianapolis Colts' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, and then as their head coach. He then served as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens before taking over as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived back at Juventus for his first day of pre-season training.
The 34-year-old Ronaldo was greeted by more than 100 fans on his arrival for standard medical tests.
Ronaldo was signed from Real Madrid just over a year ago in the hope that the five-time World Player of the Year could lead Juventus to the Champions League trophy. However, Juventus was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Ajax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.