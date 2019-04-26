Jimmy Banks, who played soccer at UW-Parkside for two seasons and later played defender and winger for the United States at the 1990 World Cup, died Friday. He was 54.
Banks died of pancreatic cancer at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.
Banks had 36 international appearances from 1986-91. He did not play in the opening loss to Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, then was inserted into the lineup following Eric Wynalda's red card in the opener and started in losses to Italy and Austria.
Banks was born in Milwaukee and played soccer for the Rangers from 1981 to 1983 before transferring to UW-Milwaukee. There he played for future national team coach Bob Gansler.
At a time when the U.S. did not have a major outdoor league, Banks played for the Milwaukee Wave of the American Indoor Soccer Association from 1987-93. He also coached the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 1999-2019, making two NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
Golf
Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III topped the PGA's Zurich Classic leaderboard at 14-under when darkness suspended second-round play in the team event at TPC Louisiana at Avondale, La.
Malnati and Hurley played 36 holes Friday, shooting a best-ball 9-under 63 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round and a 67 in alternate-shot play in the afternoon in the second round. Play was delayed for more than seven hours Thursday, with only half of the 80 two-man teams teeing off.
First-round leaders Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were a stroke back with Russell Knox-Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings-Trey Mullinax and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown, with only Knox and Stuard finishing two rounds. Gay-Sabbatini and Kisner-Brown had 14 holes left in the second round, and Stallings-Mullinax had nine to go.
• Minjee Lee took advantage of fellow Australian Hannah Green's problems to take the second-round lead in the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.
The fourth-ranked Lee eagled the par-4 14th in a 2-under 69 to reach 7-under 135 at Wilshire Country Club. Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen was second after a 67. Morgan Pressel (66) and Mexico's Gaby Lopez (68) were 5 under.
Stacy Lewis, tied with Green for the first-round lead, also had a 73 to finish at 4 under with playing partner Inbee Park (70), Danielle Kang (66), Jaclyn Lee (67), Shanshan Feng (70).
• Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch teamed to shoot a 9-under 62 in best-ball play at Ozarks National to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Ridgedale, Mo.
The teams of Shaun Micheel-Loren Roberts, Ken Tanigawa-Gene Sauers and Roger Chapman-David Frost were a stroke back.
Defending champions Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett had a 4-under 50 on the par-3 layout.
Football
Two national titles in three years have helped earn Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney the biggest contract in college football history.
University trustees approved the 10-year, $92 million deal. It runs through 2028 and includes two new clauses to make sure Swinney stays with the Tigers and stays one of the sport's best paid coaches as long as he keeps winning.
The buyout in Swinney's contract increases significantly if he leaves Clemson to coach at Alabama, where he was a walk on wide receiver and assistant coach in the 1990s. Swinney must pay $4 million if he leaves Clemson before the end of this year, but the buyout increases to $6 million if he coaches the Crimson Tide.
The deal also requires Swinney to be one of the three highest paid coaches in college football any season after his team makes the playoff semifinals or he can leave without penalty.
