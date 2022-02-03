Briefly: Former Brewer Green dies at 61

David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions, has died. He was 61.

Green had been hospitalized in suburban St. Louis after choking at his home about a week ago and died Saturday of respiratory failure, his family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals confirmed the death Tuesday on Twitter.

Green signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua. He was part of a trade in December 1980 in which the Cardinals sent Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons and Pete Vuckovich to the Brewers for Green, outfielder Sixto Lezcano and pitchers Dave LaPoint and Lary Sorensen.

Green hit .283 as a part-time player on the 1982 team that beat the Brewers in seven games in the World Series. He was traded to San Francisco after the 1984 season in a deal that brought Jack Clark to St. Louis. Clark was a key player on pennant-winning teams in 1985 and 1987.

After playing for the Giants in 1985, Green played in Japan and Mexico in 1986 before ending his major league career with 14 games back with the Cardinals in 1987.

Auto racing

Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track.

The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario to be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum. It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.

Both the truck and Cindric’s car for The Clash are painted in a matching blue schemes that highlight the eCascadia.

Basketball

Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career spanning three decades, has died. He was 89.

A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch died Wednesday in Lake Conroe, Texas. Fitch’s daughter, Marcy Ann Coville, told Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle her father was surrounded by family. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird’s first pro coach with Boston in 1979, won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Football

Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They say the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.

Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. After the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm, the league fined Washington $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.

But the league did not release any details of the Wilkinson investigation’s findings, and former team employees who spoke Thursday before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform noted the contrast to the way the NFL handled an investigation into allegations that quarterback Tom Brady deflated footballs.

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday.

The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead, though they can’t formally make that move until after Rams play in the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Harbaugh will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.

According to a person with knowledge of the decision, no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the team. The Vikings also informed the two other finalists, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that they won’t be selected, the person said.

That leaves O’Connell, who was interviewed Monday by Vikings officials in Southern California before they met with Morris. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0