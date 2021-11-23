Briefly: Former Brewer Doug Jones passes at 64

Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64.

Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club's career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization's all-time greats.”

The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known.

One of Jones' former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team's top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season with the Athletics.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

• Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani reached agreement Monday on a $36 million, three-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants.

DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler's rotation during the NL West champion Giants' record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.

He is set to make $12 million in each season of the deal from 2022-24, and the contract also includes a $60,000 donation the 31-year-old pitcher will make annually to the Giants Community Fund.

• David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.

Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.

Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.

Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.

Hockey

The New Jersey Devils are going to use a third jersey for the first time in franchise history.

The Devils announced Tuesday that a black sweater with the word ‘Jersey’ on the front will be used for the first time on Dec. 8 against Philadelphia.

The franchise currently has home and away uniforms. The home sweaters are red and the ones on the road are white. The crest is an encircled NJ with devils' horns on top of the J. The pants are black.

When they first moved to New Jersey from Colorado in 1982, the Devils' colors were red, green and white with the team wearing green pants until 1992. They changed to black pants that season and took the green out of the sweater and replaced it with black.

The Devils have used the original jerseys on retro days, but the new black one will be the third jersey for at least the next three years.

Soccer

The U.S. will host one of the four FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments in February in Washington.

The Americans, who already have earned an automatic bid into next year's tournament that will be held in Australia, will play against Belgium, Puerto Rico and Russia in the Feb. 10-13 qualifier.

The U.S. will open play against Puerto Rico on Feb. 10 and then play Belgium the next day. The Americans will close out the tournament against Russia on Feb. 13.

Belgrade, Serbia will host two of the other qualifying tournaments. Group A consists of Australia, Brazil, Serbia and South Korea; Group B has China, France, Mali and Nigeria. The final qualifier will be held in Osaka, Japan and will feature Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, and Japan.

