Tai Strickland, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program after one season, said he’s transferring to Temple.
Strickland, a point guard, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign per NCAA rules.
The Florida native appeared in 16 games, for a total of 50 minutes, as a true freshman this past season.
The UW coaching staff was excited when they added Strickland, who chose the Badgers over finalists Minnesota and Rutgers, as the final member of a three-man 2018 recruiting class last spring. The other two members of that class, Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom, both redshirted.
- The WNBA is nearly doubling its national TV exposure with a multiyear deal with CBS Sports.
CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 WNBA games beginning next month when the season opens. The Minnesota Lynx vs. the Chicago Sky on May 25 will be the first game on the CBS Sports Network.
The league, which will begin its 23rd season on May 24, also has a deal with ESPN to show 16 regular-season telecasts, including three on ABC. Last year, the WNBA had a strong regular season with combined average viewership across ESPN2 and NBA TV up 31% over 2018.
Golf
Four members of a Texas family have been charged with federal crimes in what prosecutors say was a scheme that used stolen identities to get tickets to the Masters golf tournament, then resell those tickets at a healthy profit.
Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Augusta don’t say how many Masters tickets the four defendants are suspected of obtaining, or how much money they made from any resales. Court records say that from 2013 through 2017 the family used the stolen identities in an effort to cheat the lottery system that distributes tournament tickets and to circumvent Augusta National Golf Club’s rules allowing people to apply only once to enter its ticket lottery.
Stephen Michael Freeman of Katy, Texas, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft. Freeman’s parents — Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman of Helotes, Texas — and a sister, Christine Oliverson of San Antonio, were also charged with conspiracy.
The family purchased bulk mailing lists to obtain names and addresses of people that were used to create fake accounts for Augusta National’s online ticket lottery, according to the court documents filed by federal prosecutors.
Auto racing
Brenda Jackson, mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a longtime employee at JR Motorsports alongside her daughter Kelley Earnhardt Miller, died following a battle with cancer. She was 65.
Jackson was the daughter of NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee, who built cars for various racers including the late Dale Earnhardt. She married Earnhardt in 1972, had two children, and Dale Jr. and Kelley remained with their mother when the couple separated and Earnhardt chased a career in NASCAR.
Dale Earnhardt was killed in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.
