Briefly:Former Auburn coach Dye dies

Former Auburn coach Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure.

Dye’s son, Pat Dye Jr., had told ESPN.com recently that the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues. He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus but had been asymptomatic.

In 12 years at Auburn, Dye posted a 99-39-4 record. Auburn won or shared four conference titles and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press' Top 10 five times. Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina.

• Former University of Wisconsin running back Bradrick Shaw has found a new home for his final collegiate season.

Shaw tweeted that he is graduate-transferring to the University of California. Cal coach Justin Wilcox was UW's defensive coordinator in 2016, when Shaw was a redshirt freshman.

Shaw was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA due to a medical hardship.