Wire fox terriers are still King at the Westminster Kennel Club Show.
A wire fox from Brazil who's won big in Europe became America's top dog Tuesday night in New York, beating out a crowd-pleasing longhaired dachshund and popular Sussex spaniel.
There were some boos — along with modest cheers — when judge Peter Green pointed at the 7-year-old King. But the win was hardly a surprise.
Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation's most prestigious dog show, far more than any other breed (Scottish terriers, with eight). And Green is a renowned figure in the dog world, especially for his work with terriers.
A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered this show.
Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't decided whether there's a path for wayward wide receiver Antonio Brown to return in 2019. Not that it matters to Brown. He's already made up his mind.
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the perennial Pro Bowler has formally asked the Steelers for a trade, the latest move in a game of brinksmanship by the 30-year-old designed to force Pittsburgh to move him by the start of training camp this summer.
Brown appeared to make his decision official in a social media post released on Instagram on Tuesday. The post came shortly after Brown was found guilty in absence on a charge of reckless driving in a suburban Pittsburgh court on Tuesday morning. Brown was charged in November for driving his black sports car over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.
• Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons tore the ACL in his left knee while working out in Florida last weekend. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Simmons, a potential first-round pick in April's NFL draft, said he was going through position drills while training in Boca Raton, Florida when the injury occurred. Simmons recently earned third-team AP All-America honors after finishing his junior season with 63 tackles, including 17 for a loss.
Soccer
Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain handed Manchester United a reality check under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 to inflict the interim manager's first loss at Manchester, England. Angel Di Maria was the architect of both goals in the first leg on his return to Old Trafford as PSG more than coped without injured duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani.
Baseball
Jorge Posada and Derek Jeter are teammates again. Posada will be joining the Miami Marlins' front office as a special adviser to Jeter, said to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Jeter is entering his second season as the Marlins' CEO. Like Jeter, Posada spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. Posada batted .273 with 275 home runs and 1,065 RBIs in parts of 17 seasons with the Yankees.
