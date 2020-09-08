Briefly for Sept. 10

It has been a mere eight months since Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City from a 24-0 hole to beat Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, a brutally efficient comeback that ultimately propelled the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
A whole lot has changed, though.
The coronavirus pandemic effectively canceled the entire NFL offseason along with all four preseason games. That means their rematch at Arrowhead Stadium tonight will be the first game for anybody since February. It also means the crowd at what is historically one of the toughest road venues in the league will be limited to about 17,000 fans.
The Texans no longer carry star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins or leading rusher Carlos Hyde on their roster. Chiefs coach Andy Reid no longer carries around the heavy and ignominious tag of best coach never to win a championship.
“You have to expect the unexpected,” Mahomes said, “and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re going to have a game plan for everything, and I’m going to make adjustments as quickly as possible so we can get off to a fast start. Hopefully.”
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement on Wednesday, nearly three years after a severe spinal injury forced the two-time Pro Bowler to put his career on hold.
The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.
Tennis
They were just two particular points from Serena Williams’ latest three-set comeback at the U.S. Open, yet they were pivotal and consisted of the sorts of lengthy exchanges filled with athleticism and brilliance that in any other, non-pandemic year would be marked by thousands of folks rising to their feet for delirious roars and raucous applause.
She needed both of these points to reverse a deficit that reached the scale of a set and a break after 45 minutes of her quarterfinal against Tsvetana Pironkova on a cloudy Wednesday in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at New York.
Williams, going for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, needed both of these points during a five-game, match-altering run — along with 20 aces, her most in a match in eight years — to end up on the right side of a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 score after more than two hours to get to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for an 11th consecutive appearance.
Today, Williams will face No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka. Their quarterfinal was scheduled for Wednesday night.
Cycling
Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday at Poitiers, France, that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.
Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.
The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.
Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.
