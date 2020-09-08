Briefly for Sept. 10

The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.

Tennis

They were just two particular points from Serena Williams’ latest three-set comeback at the U.S. Open, yet they were pivotal and consisted of the sorts of lengthy exchanges filled with athleticism and brilliance that in any other, non-pandemic year would be marked by thousands of folks rising to their feet for delirious roars and raucous applause.

She needed both of these points to reverse a deficit that reached the scale of a set and a break after 45 minutes of her quarterfinal against Tsvetana Pironkova on a cloudy Wednesday in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at New York.

Williams, going for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, needed both of these points during a five-game, match-altering run — along with 20 aces, her most in a match in eight years — to end up on the right side of a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 score after more than two hours to get to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for an 11th consecutive appearance.

Today, Williams will face No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka. Their quarterfinal was scheduled for Wednesday night.

