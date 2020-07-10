Briefly for SAT

Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club said Friday.
After consulting with its insurance provider, club officials said 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive 25,000 pounds ($31,000), while 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive 12,500 pounds ($15,600).
“Immediately following the cancellation of The Championships, we turned our attention to how we could assist those who help make Wimbledon happen,” All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said.
In addition, 120 players who would have competed in doubles will each receive 6,250 pounds ($7,800); 16 players who would have competed in the wheelchair events will each receive 6,000 pounds ($7,500); and four players who would have competed in the quad wheelchair events will each receive 5,000 pounds ($6,200).
The pandemic forced officials to cancel the tournament for the first time since 1945.
College athletics
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference comprised of historically black colleges, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement from the conference said several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions.
The conference said on Thursday it will explore the possibility of a modified schedule for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country next spring. In addition, the CIAA said its members unanimously agreed to honor athletic scholarships for student-athletes participating in fall sports.
Speedskating
World champion short-track speed skater Lara van Ruijven died on Friday as a result of complications from an autoimmune reaction, the Netherlands skating association said. Van Ruijven was 27.
She died in a hospital in the French city of Perpignan, where she had been in a critical condition for days.
She last year became the first Dutch short-track skater to win a world title when she won the 500-meter title in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!