The father of a blue-chip college basketball recruit testified Tuesday that an assistant coach at the University of Louisville gave him a secret payment of $1,300 as part of a deal to get the son to sign with the school.
At a criminal trial in New York about corruption in big-time basketball, Brian Bowen Sr. described setting up two meetings with assistant Kenny Johnson via text in 2017 to try to collect cash in violation of school and NCAA rules.
Bowen testified that the first time, Johnson was "shocked" and "flabbergasted" when he told him that defendant Christian Dawkins had promised that the coach would help the father with paying rent. The next time, he said, Johnson handed over $1,300 — reluctantly.
"He made it clear that this was a one-time deal for him," Bowen said in federal court in Manhattan. "He said Louisville didn't pay basketball players."
Golf
U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka added to his trophy collection when he picked up the Jack Nicklaus Award trophy as the PGA Tour player of the year. Koepka is the sixth player in the last six years to win the award, the longest streak of different winners since PGA Tour players began voting on the award in 1990.
Koepka held off Dustin Johnson at Shinnecock Hills to win the U.S. Open for the second straight year, becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open champion since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989. Two months later, Koepka held off Tiger Woods at Bellerive to win the PGA Championship by two shots. Koepka tied a major championship record by finishing at 264.
Justin Thomas won the Arnold Palmer Trophy for leading the PGA Tour money list for the second straight year. Johnson won the Byron Nelson Award for having the lowest adjusted scoring average on the PGA Tour. He also won the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average, which is awarded by the PGA of America.
Olympics
The International Olympic Committee has three official candidates to host the 2026 Winter Games and a new timetable to pick the winner. The 2026 Olympics contest is between Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo after IOC members formally backed the bids recommended last week by their executive board.
• The price tag keeps soaring for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite local organizers and the International Olympic Committee saying that spending is being cut. A report just released by the national government's Board of Audit shows Japan is likely to spend $25 billion to prepare the games, and the final number could go even higher. This is nearly a four-fold increase over Tokyo's winning bid in 2013, which the report said projected costs of 829 billion yen, or $7.3 billion at the current exchange rate of 113 yen to the dollar.
Courts
Tests show that a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers' home stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza that was apparently intended for a customer doesn't have any communicable diseases. Authorities say 20-year-old Jaylon Kerley tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and hepatitis. Kerley is charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes. Defense attorney Carla Marable says Kerley has autism and "understands that what he did was absolutely wrong and he's remorseful for his actions."
