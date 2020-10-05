Briefly for Oct. 6

Women's top seed Simona Halep and German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of the French Open fourth round on Sunday after they were both beaten by promising 19-year-olds.
Poland's Iga Swiatek stunned world No. 2 Halep 6-1, 6-2 in 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, while Italian Jannik Sinner downed U.S. Open runner-up Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
In his first main draw at Roland Garros, Sinner moves on to face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals after the 12-time winner and defending champion dismissed American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem survived a five-set fightback from 20-year-old French qualifier Hugo Gaston to win 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3.
Thiem will face 12th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarter-finals after he prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.
There are just four seeds left in the women's draw and the highest ranked is third-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who dispatched France's Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3.
Golf
Sergio Garcia delivered two key shots on the back nine, the last one an 8-iron to 30 inches on the final hole for birdie and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Miss.
Garcia closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 19-under 269 and won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide, and the first time on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Masters.
Peter Malnati, whose lone PGA Tour victory came at this tournament five years ago, closed with a career-best 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if it would hold up. It almost did.
Garcia was two shots behind when he hit 5-wood on the par-5 14th that narrowly cleared a bunker, hitting in the top collar, onto the fringe and rolling out to just inside 4 feet for eagle to tie for the lead.
He had to save par from a bunker with a 5-foot putt on the 15th after a poor tee shot, and then he delivered the winner with a big tee shot on the 18th and an 8-iron from 171 yards.
• Mel Reid of England seized control with a run of birdies around the turn and finished strong Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Galloway, N.J., for her first LPGA Tour title.
From the right rough on the par-5 closing hole, Reid lashed a 6-iron knowing that short of the green would be fine with a two-shot lead and the other two players also in the rough. The ball came out hot and ran onto the edge of the green, effectively assuring victory.
In her last start two weeks ago, Reid lost a two-shot lead in the Cambia Portland Classic.
