Claudio Fernández confirmed to Radio Diez on Friday that he'd lost his job at the Pinier funeral home, along with his son Ismael and Claudio Medina.

One of the images shows Fernández and his son — smiling and with thumb raised — alongside Maradona's body in the coffin on Thursday. Medina appears in another in the same pose.

Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday. Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week's loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

• Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a knee injury. Gurley was ruled out on the final injury report Friday after failing to practice all week. It's not clear when he was hurt, but he's had chronic issues with his left knee. Gurley had a season-low eight carries for 26 years in last weekend's loss at New Orleans. He leads the Falcons with 610 yards rushing and nine touchdowns for the season.