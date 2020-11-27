Briefly for Nov. 28

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are facing a more serious charge of fraud after Swiss federal prosecutors this week intensified a five-year investigation into the pair’s past dealings at FIFA.
The open criminal proceedings had been focused on suspected mismanagement and misappropriation, plus an act of forgery by Platini, linked to FIFA paying the French soccer great $2 million with Blatter’s approval in 2011.
Now the investigation has been widened to include suspected fraud.
It follows the former FIFA and UEFA presidents plus witnesses being questioned in recent weeks in Bern.
“Since then both Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini are being investigated on suspicion of fraud,” the federal office said in a statement to The Associated Press.
In the Swiss criminal code, fraud seeking personal gain can result in “a custodial sentence not exceeding five years or to a monetary penalty."
Soccer
Three funeral workers have been fired for posing for photos alongside the body of Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona shortly before his funeral in Buenos Aires.
The images distributed across social media created outrage, even death threats, across a nation that venerated Maradona, who died Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60. Tens of thousands lined up for a chance to file past his body at the nation's presidential palace on Thursday.
Claudio Fernández confirmed to Radio Diez on Friday that he'd lost his job at the Pinier funeral home, along with his son Ismael and Claudio Medina.
One of the images shows Fernández and his son — smiling and with thumb raised — alongside Maradona's body in the coffin on Thursday. Medina appears in another in the same pose.
Football
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday. Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week's loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.
• Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a knee injury. Gurley was ruled out on the final injury report Friday after failing to practice all week. It's not clear when he was hurt, but he's had chronic issues with his left knee. Gurley had a season-low eight carries for 26 years in last weekend's loss at New Orleans. He leads the Falcons with 610 yards rushing and nine touchdowns for the season.
• Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving will be out several weeks, if not longer, after getting injured in the Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Martin and Erving went out on the opening drive Thursday. Erving exited first with a sprained knee, and Martin injured his left calf on the final play before a field goal. Washington won 41-16. A four-time All-Pro right guard playing right tackle for a line that has been in flux all season because of injuries, Martin is likely to miss consecutive games for the first time in his seven-year career. Martin missed a game earlier this season because of a concussion.
• Kick returner Diontae Spencer is the Denver Broncos player who tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t revealed the name of the player who was infected prior to placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos canceled practice Friday, saying another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 one day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being infected with the virus.
• Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform today for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri. No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997. Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
