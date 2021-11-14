Briefly for Nov. 15

Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.

Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.

• At Houston, Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory at 10-under 270.

Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.

Kokrak's run of four straight birdies began with a 12-foot putt on the 13th hole and ended on the par-5 16th hole when he laid up because of mud on his golf ball and hit wedge to 5 feet.

• At Belleair, Florida, an epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole in the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Korda won for the fourth time this year, none of the others this wild. Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69.

Auto racing

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I’ve had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday in Sao Paulo, and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.

College football

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. Cincinnati remained unbeaten and is at No. 3 after winning at South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. Behind the Bearcats, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Oklahoma State all moved up one spot after Oklahoma tumbled.

Wisconsin, which beat Northwestern 35-7 Saturday, moved from No. 20 to No. 19.

Speedskating

One day after becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race, Erin Jackson made it two in a row Saturday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

The 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, won the second 500-meter race at the season-opening meet in Poland, breaking her 24-hour-old track record with a time of 37.555 seconds.

Jackson made history Friday in the first 500 race, taking the top spot in 37.613. In both races, she defeated defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in the first 500 and settled for third in the second race.

The United States picked up another gold Saturday when two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe won the women's 1,000 in 1 minute, 14.786 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of runner-up Miho Takagi of Japan.

Another two-time Olympian, Joey Mantia, gave the Americans a third medal on the day with a bronze in the men's 1,500.

