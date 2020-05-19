Briefly for May 20

A limited number of NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings as long as state and local municipalities allow them. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league’s plan.
With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves 12 franchises unable to use their facilities. The Raiders, headed for Las Vegas for the upcoming season, still have their training complex in Alameda, California.
The Ravens, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, Buccaneers, Browns, Panthers, Eagles and Packers have chosen not to reopen Tuesday. Cincinnati expects to reopen on Wednesday. Jacksonville has set May 26 for its reopening, and Denver also is targeting next week.
Among the teams taking advantage of using their buildings on the first day they are allowed are the Falcons, Texans, Cardinals, Chiefs and Colts.
Auto racing
Xfinity Series racers will have to wait a little longer for their first event since March as rain has hit Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, delaying the start of the Toyota 200 on Tuesday.
Officials had already moved up the scheduled 7 p.m. start two hours because of the threat of bad weather later on. But rain hit the area around 3 p.m. and several heavy waves have drenched the country track.
Jet driers were dispatched several times when it appeared the storms had subsided. A short time later, they were shut down as the rain intensified.
This is the series’ first race since March 7 at Phoenix. NASCAR returned to racing when its top series ran a 400-mile race on Sunday.
- Whenever Joey Logano doesn’t cross the finish line first at a NASCAR Cup Series race he says he tends to have the same thought: “Golly, I wish I could do that again.”
The 2018 NASCAR champion and rest of the field will get to do it again: They will run the Toyota 500 (that kiliometers, not miles) tonight at Darlington Raceway, just three days after the sport got back to racing after 10 weeks away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on a Wednesday night in 36 years — and that one was pretty historic as Richard Petty won his 200th career Cup race at Daytona International Speedway’s Firecracker 400 on July 4, 1984.
Horse racing
Horse racing’s Triple Crown will look different this year from start to finish.
The Belmont Stakes will be run before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness for the first time and take place at a shorter distance. It will lead off the Triple Crown on June 20 in New York with no fans in attendance and at a distance of 1 1/8 miles instead of the 1 1/2-mile “test of the champion” that has been the race’s trademark for nearly a century.
The three Triple Crown races will be run out of their traditional order for the first time since 1931. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to Oct. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Soccer
The English Premier League’s first wave of mass coronavirus testing of players and staff found six people infected at three of the 19 clubs to conduct the checks.
Socially distant training sessions can now begin, without the involvement of the six people with COVID-19 who have to self-isolate for seven days. They include Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, whose positive test was announced by the club. Burnley said Woan was asymptomatic.
- Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.
The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!