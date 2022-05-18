Briefly for May 19

MIAMI (AP) — His team was down by eight at halftime, and Miami coach Erik Spoelstra went into the locker room ready to deliver a big speech.

Turns out, one wasn't needed.

Jimmy Butler decided to let his play do the talking.

Butler scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and a huge third quarter by the Heat carried them to a 118-107 win over the short-handed Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

“Jimmy Butler is an elite competitor," Spoelstra said. “There's a lot of guys in this league that are playing basketball. He's competing to win. That's a totally different thing and he does that as well as anybody in this league."

Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes.

Boston shot 2 for 15 in that third quarter.

“We won three quarters other than that, but obviously that one is going to stand out," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “We semi-bounced back in the fourth and started to play well again and matched their physicality, but 39-14 on 2-for-15 is tough to overcome."

Along with the 41 points, the rest of Butler's line: nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Since the NBA started charting all those stat categories, only five other players — Anthony Davis, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Harden (who did it twice) — had all those numbers in a single game. None happened in a playoff game, until now.

Baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Three of the most-watched days on the 20-year-old-streaming platform have come this season — April 12, April 8 and April 9. The three most-watched games also occurred during the first two days of this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8, along with Brewers-Cubs and Guardians-Royals on April 7.

In total, nine of the 10 most-watched days and seven of the 10 most-watched games occurred this season.

Major League Baseball also said in a release that companion programming has seen significant increases. The Big Inning channel has seen the greatest improvement, a 653% jump in minutes watched. There is also a 104% increase in viewing for pregame shows and an 84% jump in postgame viewing.

Content on MLB’s YouTube account is up 53% from last season.

