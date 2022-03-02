Briefly for March 3

Milwaukee fired coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday, one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League Tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season.

The Panthers went 57-92 overall and 34-59 in league play during Baldwin's five-year tenure.

Milwaukee had high hopes this season following the arrival of five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin, the coach's son. Patrick Baldwin was rated as the nation's No. 8 prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

But the 6-foot-9 freshman dealt with nagging injuries all season and averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while playing in just 11 of Milwaukee's 32 games. Milwaukee finished 10-22 and lost 80-69 to UIC in the Horizon League Tournament.

Milwaukee had been picked finish fourth in the Horizon League in a preseason poll of conference coaches, sports information directors and media. The Panthers instead finished ninth out of 12 teams.

"On behalf of our entire program and the UWM community, we thank Coach Baldwin for his tireless work and for his time as the head coach of our program," athletic director Amanda Braun said in a statement. "We appreciate Pat's genuine commitment to our student-athletes, whether that was on the court, in the classroom, or as a mentor to young adults. We certainly wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Baldwin came to Milwaukee after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern. He was on Northwestern's staff when the Wildcats made their lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

WNBA

The New York Liberty were fined a WNBA record $500,000 for chartering flights to away games during the second half of the season last year and for other league rules violations, according to a person familiar with the fine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because no official announcement of the fine had been made.

Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai, who have been very vocal about trying to find better travel accommodations for WNBA teams, paid for the charters as well as for a trip to Napa Valley over Labor Day weekend. That trip was a benefit that vastly exceeded the allowable compensation to players.

The league typically doesn’t allow teams to charter because it could create a competitive advantage for teams who can afford to pay for them.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report the story. The fine was levied last fall.

New York was winless on the road after the Olympic break.

Golf

Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays.

The PGA Tour informed players on Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.

Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner.

The tour had said the program would be measured through the end of the year. Woods captivated golf in December when he returned from a shattered right leg in a February car accident to play the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. They finished second.

Mickelson took to Twitter in December to "thank all the crazies (and real supporters) for helping him win the PIP.

He ended his message with words that didn't age well: “P.S. I'll try and find another hot controversial topic soon??”

Woods responded with one word above Mickelson’s tweet — “Whoops."

Mickelson's public image has been badly damaged in recent weeks for revealing in an interview with Alan Shipnuck, who is writing an unauthorized biography on him, that he was willing to support a Saudi-funded rival golf league as leverage — while acknowledging the human rights atrocities in Saudi Arabia — to get changes he wants on the PGA Tour.

In another interview, he accused the tour of “obnoxious greed.”

Mickelson is taking time away from the game and has not played since the Saudi International a month ago.

Football

The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions that keep them under contract with the team through 2027.

The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons, but who also oversaw a head-scratching collapse last season after a 10-2 start to the schedule.

Bidwill's support for his coach and his general manager come during an offseason that's developed into a surprise cold war between star young quarterback Kyler Murray and the franchise. The passive-aggressive spat has featured Murray wiping his social media account of any references to the Cardinals, and an all-caps letter from the quarterback's agent Erik Burkhardt, who said that the quarterback wants to sign a long-term deal in Arizona.

