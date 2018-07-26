The University of Alabama announced a new eight-year deal Friday for coach Nick Saban worth at least $74.4 million, which would appear to make Saban, 66, again college football's highest-paid coach based on annual salary.
The agreement runs through the 2025 season, boosting his average annual pay to $9.3 million if he sticks around for the duration.
Ohio State's Urban Meyer is set to make at least $7.6 million this season. Texas A&M gave Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $75 million deal. Both Auburn's Gus Malzahn and Georgia's Kirby Smart are scheduled to make $7 million annually under seven-year deals, and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh also pulls in $7 million a year. Clemson's Dabo Swinney falls just shy of that mark under his new deal.
NBA
Clint Capela has signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets.
Capela, who was a restricted free agent, started a career-high 74 games last season in helping Houston reach the Western Conference finals.
Larry Nassar
Michigan State University has halted payments from a $10 million fund it set up for counseling services for victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar amid concerns about possible fraudulent claims.
The Lansing State Journal reports the school stopped making payments Wednesday after the Healing Assistance Fund administrator's flagged the issue. MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant says stopping payments will allow an investigation into the issue.
Guerrant says the fund had distributed more than $1.1 million as of June 30.
The Detroit News reports John Manly, a civil attorney for roughly 200 victims, says fraud should be rooted out but that he worries about how victims will cope without.
FIFA
Jerome Valcke's 10-year ban from football was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The secretary general at FIFA for eight years during Sepp Blatter's presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee.
Tour de France
Having worn the leader's yellow jersey over the Alps and through the Pyrenees, only one more challenging stage stands in the way of Geraint Thomas winning his first Tour de France.
Thomas takes an advantage of 2 minutes, 5 seconds over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin into Saturday's 31-kilometer (19-mile) individual time trial in the Basque Country.
Thomas increased his lead after the final mountain stage on Friday, while Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium.
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the 200.5-kilometer (125-mile) 19th leg through the Pyrenees with an attack on the dangerous descent from the Col d'Aubisque.
• They ride every stage of the Tour de France before the men do, over the same mountains on the same 3,351-kilometer (2,082-mile) route.
Except there won't be a podium or prize money waiting for them on the Champ-Elysees when they finish on Saturday. What these 13 amateur female cyclists hope for, instead, is recognition, respect, and the return of the women's Tour.
Tetiana Kalachova and her teammates rise early every day to complete the three-week challenge. They do the same stage as the men, a day before the men.
"We want a women's stage race with the same media coverage and the same attention as men have," Kalachova said. "Not necessarily the same roads and not necessarily the same quantity of dates, but with the same appreciation."
Tennessee
Two former University of Tennessee football players were acquitted of the aggravated rape charges they had been indicted on nearly 3½ years ago.
Johnson and Williams were indicted on February 2015 after a woman said both men raped her during a party at Johnson's apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014. Johnson and Williams were suspended from the team less than 48 hours after the party and never played for Tennessee again.
Defense lawyers argued that the woman had consensual sex with both men at the same time and then lied, claiming she had been raped. Lawyers cited a lack of a rape kit or other physical evidence, inconsistencies between what the woman said in court and what she'd told investigators earlier and discrepancies between the testimony of the woman and her friend.
"She regrets it," one defense lawyer said. "Ladies and gentlemen, regret isn't rape."
