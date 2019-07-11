Russell Westbrook and James Harden are together again, and Chris Paul is leaving Houston to make that reunion happen.
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Paul in a swapping of top point guards. The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade has not been announced.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Paul is a nine-time All-Star, Westbrook an eight-time selection. Paul has 9,181 career assists, the most among active players. Westbrook has 138 triple-doubles, tied with Magic Johnson for second-most in NBA history behind only Oscar Robertson's 181.
• The NBA's most valuable player, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is suing a Pennsylvania artist who is selling "Greek Freak" merchandise. Antetokounmpo registered his nickname with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year. His lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to Jinder Bhogal in May. Bhogal removed the "Greek Freak" merchandise from his website, but not his Facebook page. A complaint says Bhogal's merchandise was misleading customers who thought it was affiliated with Antetokounmpo.
Cycling
Two Tour de France rookies stole the show on the first mountain stage, with Dylan Teuns of Belgium winning Stage 6 and Giulio Ciccone of Italy taking the overall race lead at Champagney, France. Geraint Thomas, the defending champion, rode in fourth at the top of the terrible climb to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station in the woody Vosges mountains of eastern France. But the severity of the ascent, with a final 24% incline and an unpaved section that kicked up clouds of dust, torpedoed other main contenders for overall victory. The previous wearer of the yellow jersey, French rider Julian Alaphilippe, fell just six seconds short.
Motorsports
Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory night at Kentucky Speedway at Sparta, Ky. The 18-year-old Ankrum finished 7.373 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen on the 1.5-mile tri-oval to earn a spot in the eight-man series playoffs. Ankrum led a race-high 40 laps in the No. 17 Toyota and gave DGR Crosley its first team victory.
Obituary
Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitcher who shocked and angered the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book "Ball Four," has died. He was 80.
Bouton's family said he died Wednesday at the Great Barrington, Mass., home he shared with wife Paula Kurman. He fought a brain disease linked to dementia and was in hospice care. Bouton also had two strokes in 2012.
Published in 1970, "Ball Four" detailed Yankees great Mickey Mantle's carousing and the use of stimulants in the major leagues.
• Walt Michaels, the former New York Jets coach who retired following the 1982 season after leading the team to the AFC title game, has died. He was 89. The Jets said Michaels died Wednesday. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker was the defensive coordinator of the Jets' Super Bowl-winning team in the 1968 season.
