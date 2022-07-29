Briefly for July 30

Josef Newgarden will start fifth in Saturday's IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after series officials cleared the injured two-time series champ to qualify.

The 31-year-old from Tennessee advanced to the final group of six qualifiers less than two hours after doctors examined him again. Newgarden responded by easily advancing through the first two rounds and then completed the track's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.6968 seconds.

Felix Rosenquist won his second pole of the season with a time of 1:10.2265.

Newgarden's status for the race had been unclear until Friday after a hard crash last weekend at Iowa. At the time, he was leading the race and in position to sweep the two Iowa races when his suspension apparently broke and sent him spinning hard into the wall.

Physicians at the infield care center cleared Newgarden following the crash, but he later collapsed in his motorhome and hit the back of his head. He was airlifted from the track to a nearby hospital to avoid postrace traffic.

On Thursday, series officials said Newgarden he could practice — with the stipulation he be rechecked after Friday morning's practice. He posted the second-fastest time in practice.

Will Power of Australia edged out his teammate for fourth on the starting grid.

But both Team Penkse drivers are in prime position to close the gap — and perhaps overtake — points leader Marcus Ericsson, who will start from the back of the 25-car field after a mechanical problem brought out a red flag in the first round of qualifying.

Ericsson started the weekend with an eight-point lead over Power, the 2014 series champ and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner. Newgarden and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon were tied for third, 34 points behind this year's Indianapolis 500 winner. Dixon, like Ericsson, drives for Chip Ganassi Racing and will start 20th.

Ericsson won this year's Indianapolis 500.

• Roger Penske added another major event to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2023 with the return of the IMSA sports car championship.

The “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” will bring the NASCAR-owned series to Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for a 160-minute race. The event scheduled for Sept. 17 returns IMSA to Indy for the first time since 2014.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hallowed ground in the world of motorsport, and we are honored to bring IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship back to IMS,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “There has been mutual interest and many conversations between IMSA and IMS leadership for quite some time to bring our brand of premium endurance sports car racing back to the Speedway and our collective fans."

IMSA returns as the series transitions into a new era of cars in its top prototype category. The weekend will include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on Sept. 16, followed by a four-hour, bumper-to-bumper traffic jam of production-based race cars.

“Our reputation as the Racing Capital of the World will be further enhanced by the IMSA Battle on the Bricks, as IMSA will join the major series competing at IMS in 2023,” said Doug Boles, president of IMS. “IMSA features some of the most evocative manufacturers and machines in global motorsports, so a return to IMS is a perfect fit for our loyal fans."

Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United's 21-man squad that flew to Norway on Friday for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid.

Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday.

United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final friendly on Sunday — against Rayo Vallecano — before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on Aug. 7.

United hasn’t said if Ronaldo would be available against Rayo Vallecano.

“Some of those absent from the squad,” United said, referring to the Atlético match, “will take part in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured.”

Ultimate fighting

Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

“I’m the champion of the world. This is what I wanted,” Peña said. “Now there’s nothing left to do but the job itself. And that’s let people know who I am. This is my opportunity to show people who I am and kind of let them get to know me.”

Her first defense of the title in the 135-pound division will be a rematch against Nunes at UFC 277 on Saturday night, and the former bantamweight champion wants back the belt that she had held more than five years before her 12-fight winning streak was snapped last December.

Nunes (21-5) said she wasn’t properly prepared for that fight at UFC 269 because of knee issues that affected her cardio training.